Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Xlife Sciences AG: Active pharmaceutical ingredient for pneumonia caused by COVID-19 (coronavirus)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 03:15am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Xlife Sciences AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Xlife Sciences AG: Active pharmaceutical ingredient for pneumonia caused by COVID-19 (coronavirus)

11-March-2020 / 08:01 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Xlife Sciences AG: Active pharmaceutical ingredient for pneumonia caused by COVID-19 (coronavirus)

Xlife Sciences AG tests a new therapy for the treatment of pneumonia caused by coronavirus in cooperation with the Institute of Virology and Immunology (IVI) of the Vetsuisse Faculty of the University of Bern in Switzerland. Advantages of the therapy are a fundamentally better biovariability and a broad target diversity. The necessary documents have successfully been submitted.

About Xlife Sciences AG

Xlife Sciences AG (m:access: XLS) is a Swiss company with focus on investing in promising technologies in the life science industry. Xlife Sciences AG is building the bridge from research and development to healthcare markets. Together with industrial partners or universities, Xlife Sciences AG leads projects through the proof-of-concept phase after an invention disclosure or start-up. Subsequently, the firm focuses on out-licensing or selling the company, often with a combination of a strategic partnership. Xlife Sciences AG offers its investors direct access to the further development of innovative and future-oriented technologies at a very early stage.
For more information, please visit: www.xlifesciences.ch

11-March-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Xlife Sciences AG
Klausstrasse 19
8008 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: 0041 44 385 84 60
E-mail: info@xlifesciences.ch
Internet: www.xlifesciences.ch
ISIN: CH0461929603
WKN: A2PK6Z
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich
EQS News ID: 993771

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

993771  11-March-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=993771&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:00aTORM : Annual Report 2019
AQ
04:00aPANOSTAJA OYJ : ´s Business Review Q1 1.11.2019-31.1.2020
AQ
04:00aROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION : starts repurchasing own shares
AQ
03:59aQUILTER : cautions on virus impact after 2019 profit rises
RE
03:57aBALFOUR BEATTY : to hold off on capital structure review till virus impact clearer
RE
03:57aAXEL SPRINGER : starts a new phase of long-term growth
PU
03:55aSAUDI ARABIAN OIL : oil company Aramco says it will increase production capacity to 13 million barrels per day, up from 12 million.
AQ
03:54aAMS to sell new shares for 9.20 Swiss francs from March 16
RE
03:53aUPDATE1 : Honda partially resumes production in virus-hit Wuhan
AQ
03:52aMEDIASET : Italy's Mediaset says 2020 outlook uncertain due to coronavirus crisis
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Citigroup hires Loretta Ko to head financial institution group
2ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : warns of big coronavirus hit to China sales
3AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V. : Telefonica, TIM plan joint bid for bankrupt Brazilian carrier Oi
4CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : 2019 Annual Results
5HANNOVER RÜCKVERSICHERUNG : HANNOVER RÜCKVERSICHERUNG : Re delivers double-digit earnings and premium growth a..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group