|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Xlife Sciences AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Xlife Sciences AG: Active pharmaceutical ingredient for pneumonia caused by COVID-19 (coronavirus)
11-March-2020 / 08:01 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Xlife Sciences AG: Active pharmaceutical ingredient for pneumonia caused by COVID-19 (coronavirus)
Xlife Sciences AG tests a new therapy for the treatment of pneumonia caused by coronavirus in cooperation with the Institute of Virology and Immunology (IVI) of the Vetsuisse Faculty of the University of Bern in Switzerland. Advantages of the therapy are a fundamentally better biovariability and a broad target diversity. The necessary documents have successfully been submitted.
About Xlife Sciences AG
Xlife Sciences AG (m:access: XLS) is a Swiss company with focus on investing in promising technologies in the life science industry. Xlife Sciences AG is building the bridge from research and development to healthcare markets. Together with industrial partners or universities, Xlife Sciences AG leads projects through the proof-of-concept phase after an invention disclosure or start-up. Subsequently, the firm focuses on out-licensing or selling the company, often with a combination of a strategic partnership. Xlife Sciences AG offers its investors direct access to the further development of innovative and future-oriented technologies at a very early stage.
For more information, please visit: www.xlifesciences.ch
