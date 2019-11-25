Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Xlife Sciences AG: FUSE-AI, a project company of Xlife Sciences AG enters cooperation agreement with Aarau Cantonal Hospital

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 01:35am EST


DGAP-Media / 25.11.2019 / 07:30

FUSE-AI GmbH, the Hamburg based Artificial Intelligence company, has just entered into a cooperation agreement with the Swiss Cantonal Hospital Aarau. The Aarau Cantonal Hospital will profit from FUSE-AI's expertise in radiology and artificial intelligence based solutions. These solutions help radiologists diagnose and analyze MRTs. While there is a shortage of skilled workers, there is also a growing number of MRTs, therefore, demand for solutions like these is increasing dramatically. This cooperation with the Aarau Cantonal Hospital represents yet another successful milestone for FUSE-AI and their development.

Xlife Sciences AG

Xlife Sciences AG is a Swiss company with focus on investing in promising technologies in the life science industry. Xlife Sciences AG is building the bridge from research and development to healthcare markets by supporting researchers and entrepreneurs in positioning, structuring, developing and implementing their concepts. Together with industrial partners or universities, Xlife Sciences AG leads projects through the proof-of-concept phase after an invention disclosure or start-up. Subsequently, the firm focuses on out-licensing or selling the company, often with a combination of a strategic partnership. Xlife Sciences AG offers its investors direct access to the further development of innovative and future-oriented technologies at a very early stage.
For more information, please visit: www.xlifesciences.ch



End of Media Release

Issuer: Xlife Sciences AG
Key word(s): Finance

25.11.2019 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Xlife Sciences AG
Klausstrasse 19
8008 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: 0041 44 385 84 60
E-mail: info@xlifesciences.ch
Internet: www.xlifesciences.ch
ISIN: CH0461929603
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich
EQS News ID: 920059

 
End of News DGAP Media

920059  25.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=920059&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:53aBANK OF JAPAN : Developments in Real Exports and Real Imports
PU
06:53aNATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
06:53aPROSAFE : Update on the merger process with Floatel International
PU
06:51aEQUINOR ASA : Share buy-back
AQ
06:50aROCHE BOBOIS : Roche bobois sa obtains award for its ipo at investor awards 2019
AN
06:48aJYSKE BANK : Share repurchase programme
PU
06:45aEQUINOR ASA : Announcement of dividend per share for the second quarter 2019 in NOK
GL
06:43aOCEANAGOLD : Malaysia to Lead APEC in 2020 in Fostering Shared Prosperity
PU
06:43aOCEANAGOLD : Washington Regional Leaders Join GWHCC On Puerto Rico Trade Mission
PU
06:43aNINE ENTERTAINMENT : Disclosure of equity swap transactions
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Saudi central bank says Aramco IPO not causing liquidity issues for banks
2No 'phase two' U.S.-China deal on the horizon, officials say
3CHINA AGRI-INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS LIMIT : CHINA AGRI INDUSTRIES : EXCHANGE NOTICE - TRADING HALT
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : nears $16bn deal for Tiffany
5ISIGNTHIS LTD : ISIGNTHIS : October GPTV Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group