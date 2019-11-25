Xlife Sciences AG: FUSE-AI, a project company of Xlife Sciences AG enters cooperation agreement with Aarau Cantonal Hospital



FUSE-AI GmbH, the Hamburg based Artificial Intelligence company, has just entered into a cooperation agreement with the Swiss Cantonal Hospital Aarau. The Aarau Cantonal Hospital will profit from FUSE-AI's expertise in radiology and artificial intelligence based solutions. These solutions help radiologists diagnose and analyze MRTs. While there is a shortage of skilled workers, there is also a growing number of MRTs, therefore, demand for solutions like these is increasing dramatically. This cooperation with the Aarau Cantonal Hospital represents yet another successful milestone for FUSE-AI and their development.

Xlife Sciences AG



Xlife Sciences AG is a Swiss company with focus on investing in promising technologies in the life science industry. Xlife Sciences AG is building the bridge from research and development to healthcare markets by supporting researchers and entrepreneurs in positioning, structuring, developing and implementing their concepts. Together with industrial partners or universities, Xlife Sciences AG leads projects through the proof-of-concept phase after an invention disclosure or start-up. Subsequently, the firm focuses on out-licensing or selling the company, often with a combination of a strategic partnership. Xlife Sciences AG offers its investors direct access to the further development of innovative and future-oriented technologies at a very early stage.

