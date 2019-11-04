Log in
Xlife Sciences AG: New project in the portfolio

0
11/04/2019 | 01:40am EST


DGAP-Media / 04.11.2019 / 07:35

We are pleased to announce that Xlife Sciences AG has added saniva diagnostics GmbH to the portfolio.

saniva diagnostics GmbH

Detecting diseases at an early stage is crucial to modern medical science. The timing of a diagnosis can significantly impact the chances of healing and the effectiveness of therapy. saniva diagnostics GmbH, a spin-off of the University Hospital Jena is developing a screening instrument to detect neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson or dementia at a very early stage. This screening instrument works by analyzing human movement.
For more information, please visit: www.sanivadiagnostics.com

Xlife Sciences AG

Xlife Sciences AG is a Swiss company with focus on investing in promising technologies in the life science industry. Xlife Sciences AG is building the bridge from research and development to healthcare markets by supporting researchers and entrepreneurs in positioning, structuring, developing and implementing their concepts. Together with industrial partners or universities, Xlife Sciences AG leads projects through the proof-of-concept phase after an invention disclosure or start-up. Subsequently, the firm focuses on out-licensing or selling the company, often with a combination of a strategic partnership. Xlife Sciences AG offers its investors direct access to the further development of innovative and future-oriented technologies at a very early stage.
For more information, please visit: www.xlifesciences.ch



