Xlife Sciences AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/11/2020 | 07:35am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.06.2020 / 13:29
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Mark
Last name(s): Müller

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Xlife Sciences AG

b) LEI
984500AH590BE88BB517 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: CH0461929603

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
29.00 EUR 2900 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
29.00 EUR 2900 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-06-11; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Munich Stock Exchange
MIC: XMUN


11.06.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Xlife Sciences AG
Klausstrasse 19
8008 Zürich
Switzerland
Internet: www.xlifesciences.ch

 
End of News DGAP News Service

60557  11.06.2020 


© EQS 2020
