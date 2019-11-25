Log in
Xlife Sciences AG: Xlife Sciences AG: Xlife Sciences AG issues convertible bonds

0
11/25/2019 | 11:05am EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Xlife Sciences AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt
Xlife Sciences AG: Xlife Sciences AG: Xlife Sciences AG issues convertible bonds

25-Nov-2019 / 17:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Xlife Sciences AG has agreed to issue CHF 56 million in convertible bonds with an interest rate of 0.25% p.a. and a maturity date of 10 years. The general assembly agreed on this decision on September 12, 2019 and the Board of Directors on November 22, 2019. The signing of the convertible bond is carried out by converting the loans of the general partners allowing a long term commitment of the general partners and an easing of the cashflow through lower interest rates.

Xlife Sciences AG will direct more investments towards employees in research and development. In addition, the project portfolio will be further diversified. Based on the resolution of the general assembly on 25th of October 2018, the Board of Directors has decided to execute a "private placement" from authorized capital, 250'000 shares at a share price of CHF 35.- (average share price over the 14 last trading days).

Xlife Sciences AG

Xlife Sciences AG is a Swiss company with focus on investing in promising technologies in the life science industry. Xlife Sciences AG is building the bridge from research and development to healthcare markets by supporting researchers and entrepreneurs in positioning, structuring, developing and implementing their concepts. Together with industrial partners or universities, Xlife Sciences AG leads projects through the proof-of-concept phase after an invention disclosure or start-up. Subsequently, the firm focuses on out-licensing or selling the company, often with a combination of a strategic partnership. Xlife Sciences AG offers its investors direct access to the further development of innovative and future-oriented technologies at a very early stage.
For more information, please visit: www.xlifesciences.ch.

25-Nov-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Xlife Sciences AG
Klausstrasse 19
8008 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: 0041 44 385 84 60
E-mail: info@xlifesciences.ch
Internet: www.xlifesciences.ch
ISIN: CH0461929603
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich
EQS News ID: 921193

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

921193  25-Nov-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=921193&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
