Xona Microfluidics, LLC : Celebrates Selling Over 100,000 Microfluidic Devices, and 10 Years of Producing Innovative Systems For Neuroscience

05/30/2019 | 09:09am EDT

Xona Microfluidics, LLC, (“Xona”), a life sciences company, is celebrating over 100,000 microfluidic devices and chips sold to neuroscientists and laboratories worldwide since 2008. Xona introduced the new cyclic olefin copolymer XonaChip™ in March 2018 to address increasing demand among neuroscientists for a pre-assembled, easier-to-use, and more reliable compartmentalized platform. XonaChips™ have been well-received by customers and over 4,000 have been sold to-date. Since launching the XonaChips™, sales revenues have nearly doubled.

In April 2019, Xona introduced another innovation, the new Xona ChipTray™. The ChipTray™ holds two XonaChips™ (or other microfluidic devices) and provides an enclosure for incubating cells within a humidified environment that is also optimized for microscopy using standard air objectives. Xona currently has a patent pending for the ChipTray™ (US 62/824,050).

Xona’s Chief Scientist, Dr. Anne Taylor, a biomedical engineer and co-inventor of Xona’s microfluidic technology, expressed her appreciation to the National Institute of Health (N.I.H.) for sponsoring research and grants in excess of $2.5 million to develop the XonaChip™ and for other research projects. “We are very grateful to the N.I.H. for its commitment to Xona. We are excited that our technology is being used to help researchers develop therapeutic options to treat acquired brain injuries and neurodegenerative diseases. We are especially excited about our relationships with several pharmaceutical companies that use Xona products,” said Dr. Taylor.

Xona’s products are instrumental for high-profile stroke, pain, and neurodegenerative disease studies, as published last year in Nature Neuroscience, Journal of Clinical Investigation and the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Demonstrations of the new XonaChips™ for use with animal and human model neurons were recently published in the peer-reviewed journal, Journal of Visualized Experiments (Nagendran et al., 2018; Paranjape et al., 2019).

Xona holds the exclusive license to manufacture and sell the XonaChip™, and related devices, under United States (US 7,419,822 B1) and European Union (EP 1 581 612 B1) patents held by the University of California, including divisional rights in multiple European countries. Xona has sold its products to researchers and institutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, India, Australia and New Zealand.


© Business Wire 2019
