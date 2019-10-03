Log in
Xpeng Motors : Announces Supercharging Partnership With TELD, Operator of China's Largest Charging Network

10/03/2019 | 04:19am EDT

Xpeng Motors and TELD, the operator of China’s largest charging network and ecosystem (https://www.teld.cn/HomePage/Index), announced their nationwide charging network partnership today, starting operation of their first jointly built supercharging station in Qingdao.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191003005346/en/

Xpeng P7 smart coupe. (Photo: Business Wire)

As part of the partnership, charging and related payment data will be shared between Xpeng and TELD countrywide. Xpeng’s APP has access to TELD's 50,000 charging piles in 183 cities in China, allowing consumers to search TELD's charging facilities using Xpeng's APP or vehicles. Payment can be conducted by a simple code scan.

Xpeng Motors is also the first new electric vehicle maker in China to utilise TELD’s technology that monitors and analyses the charging data in real-time, allowing detection of any abnormal data and triggering of the active protection mechanism to maximise safety protection for the vehicle.

“Xpeng Motors and TELD are pioneering a new model and the partnership represents a win-win opportunity, leveraging the strength and capability of frontrunners in the smart vehicle sector and new energy power sector,” said Mr. He Xiaopeng, Chairman and CEO of Xpeng Motors at the launch ceremony in Qingdao, together with Mr. Yu Dexiang, Chairman of TELD.

Xpeng Motors has built 76 supercharging stations across 18 cities in China so far. The partnership with TELD forms part of its plan to offer 200 supercharging stations in 30 cities for its customers in 2019.

About Xpeng Motors

Xpeng Motors is a leading Chinese electric vehicle company that designs and manufactures automobiles that are seamlessly integrated with the Internet and utilize the latest advances in artificial intelligence. The company's initial backers include its Chairman He Xiaopeng, the founder of UCWeb Inc. and a former Alibaba executive. Xpeng was co-founded in 2014 by Henry Xia and He Tao, former senior executives at Guangzhou Auto with expertise in innovative automotive technology and R&D. It has received funding from prominent Chinese and international investors including Alibaba Group and IDG Capital. The company launched its first production model, the G3 SUV, in Dec 2018. Xpeng’s 2nd production model, the P7 four-door electric coupe, premiered at the Auto Shanghai show in April 2019, and will be delivered to Chinese customers in Q2 2020. The company is building its fully-owned intelligent factory in Zhaoqing, Guangdong Province, targeting completion in Q3 2019. Xpeng Motors is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. For more information, please visit the official website at: https://en.xiaopeng.com/.

Follow us on social media for all the latest Xpeng news:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/XpengMotorsGlobal/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/XpengMotors
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/xiaopeng-motors/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDw84qg11Stw6RgH7JkG6xQ
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/xpengmotors/


© Business Wire 2019
