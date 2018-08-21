Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Xtek : ASX Announcement - XTEK Market update 21 Aug 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 02:37am CEST

Release to the Australian Securities Exchange

Market Update - XTEK achieves strong revenue growth in FY18

Canberra - Tuesday 21 August 2018: XTEK Limited (ASX: XTE, 'XTEK', the 'Company') is pleased to provide shareholders and investors with the following market update regarding preliminary revenue (unaudited) achieved for the financial year ending 30 June 2018 ("FY18").

Key highlights:

  • Achieved FY18 revenue of approximately A$17.2m revenue (up 91% from FY17)

  • FY18 revenue achieved represents the upper end of guidance range (A$11m to A$18m)

  • Cash at bank of A$5.9m at the end of June 2018

  • Contracted revenue of approximately A$38m in place at the end of June 2018

  • Reconfirms FY19 revenue guidance of between A$17 and A$26m

Following a strong finish to FY18, XTEK expects to achieve preliminary revenue (unaudited) of approximately A$17.2m for FY18. This represents a 91% increase on FY17 revenue (A$9.0m) achieved and is at the upper end of the Company's revenue guidance of A$11m to A$18m. Cash at bank at 30 June 2018 was A$5.9m, which is more than double the cash position as at 30 June 2017 (A$2.8m). XTEK will release full year preliminary results to the market by 31 August 2018.

The operational progress achieved in FY18 has placed the Company in a strong position to build on its momentum in FY19, with A$38m of contracted revenue already in place. XTEK reconfirms its FY19 revenue guidance of between A$17m and A$26m.

XTEK Managing Director Philippe Odouard commented: "We are proud to update shareholders on the Company's achievement of approximately A$17m in preliminary FY18 revenue. Achieving the upper end of revenue guidance is a testament to the significant operational progress made by XTEK during the last 12 months. Our focused strategy is delivering results and combined with a healthy contract revenue pipeline, we expect to generate improved revenue and earnings in FY19."

In addition, the Company notes that all outstanding XTEK options were exercised prior to expiry date of 15 July 2018 by small cap investment management firm Kentgrove Capital.

David Lamm, Managing Director of Kentgrove Capital commented: "Kentgrove Capital has been a long-term supporter of XTEK and we are very encouraged by XTEK's recent growth trajectory. In particular we see enormous global commercial potential in XTEK's unique manufacturing technology XTclaveTM, which produces strong, lightweight materials for personal body armour. XTEK is starting to fulfil that potential with recent contract wins. We are pleased to continue our support for the company through the recent exercise of our entire option holding." - ENDS -

Signed for and on behalf of XTEK Limited:

Lawrence A. Gardiner

Media enquiries:

Company Secretary

Daniel Paperny

21 August 2018

E:daniel.paperny@mcpartners.com.au

Disclaimer

Xtek Limited published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 00:36:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08/20NETCENTS TECHNOLOGY : Files Amended and Restated Annual and Interim Financial Disclosures
AQ
08/20FORTESCUE METALS : Response to media article regarding Fortescue CEO remuneration
PU
08/20COLLABORATE : 21/08/18 CL8 - Former Westfield and Suncorp Exec Appointed to Board
PU
08/20JUMBO INTERACTIVE : Analysts' Briefing
PU
08/20LOCKHEED MARTIN : asked Twitter for product photos. It got images of a Lockheed bomb that killed 40 kids
AQ
08/20MILTON : Change of Director's Interest Notice - B J O'Dea
PU
08/20PACIFIC ENERGY : 17MW MinRes Variation and Horizon Power Microgrid Contract
PU
08/20SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : CBP and Southwest Airlines Partner to Provide Officers and Canines With Mission-Essential Training Aids
AQ
08/20BHP Posts Higher Profit and Dividend -- Update
DJ
08/20RAKUTEN : Sports schedule for Wednesday, Aug. 22
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP : China defies U.S. pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil
2APPLE : EXCLUSIVE: Trump says it is 'dangerous' for Twitter, Facebook to ban accounts
3INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. : INTERACTIVE BROKERS : FINRA fines Interactive Brokers $5.5 million for short..
4TESLA : TESLA : Experts say Tesla board may have too many ties to CEO Musk
5BHP BILLITON PLC : BHP annual profit jumps 33 percent, pays record final dividend

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.