Xylem and Planet Water Foundation Set to Bring Safe Drinking Water to Half a Million People Annually

During World Water Week 2019 which is set to address the theme of “water for society – including all,” global water technology company, Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), and Planet Water Foundation, a leading non-profit organization that addresses global water poverty by delivering clean water access and hygiene education programs, have announced plans to extend and deepen their partnership. As part of the organizations’ expanded partnership, which initially launched eight years ago to address water access issues in the world’s most impoverished communities, Planet Water Foundation is integrating Xylem pump products into all the non-profit’s water filtration and sanitation solutions.

Since 2011, Xylem and Planet Water Foundation have provided education and access to safe, potable water in over 400 communities across 12 countries, supporting the daily drinking water requirements of nearly 500,000 people. Building on this success, the new terms of the partnership extends Xylem’s involvement to a total of more than 1,100 projects across 13 countries, adding Xylem’s renowned manual, solar, petrol and electric pumping solutions to multiple life-changing engineering solutions.

“Planet Water Foundation installs water filtration solutions in areas that are in critical need of access to clean water – whether a community in a remote, rural area, or the provision of clean, safe drinking water for people in need in the wake of a natural disaster,” said Mark Steele, Founder & CEO at Planet Water Foundation. “It is important that our solutions provide a high level of quality and reliability where our products are deployed, and Xylem’s pumps have proven to be world-class. We’re proud to extend our partnership with an innovative, purpose-driven company like Xylem, which provides us with the technology we need to provide clean water access to communities around the world.”

With over 2 billion people across the globe living in water-stressed countries, Xylem recognizes its role in harnessing the power of digital technologies to solve water challenges, safeguard our environment and drive social change.

“Xylem has a unique opportunity – and responsibility – to drive change and promote water sustainability with our business and with our social impact efforts,” said Joseph Vesey, Chief Marketing Officer, Xylem. “This partnership helps us deliver on one of our sustainability goals – to empower communities to achieve water security. We’ve committed 1 percent of Xylem employees’ time and 1 percent of our profits to help make that happen. We are enthusiastic about extending our work with Planet Water Foundation to advance our shared goal of helping communities solve urgent water challenges.”

In March 2019, Xylem Watermark’s humanitarian disaster response team partnered with Planet Water following the landfall of Cyclone Idai. Hundreds of thousands of families were displaced from their homes due to flooding, many of whom relocated to the Arboretum Camp in the Chimanimani region. Xylem’s employee volunteers with technical expertise were deployed to install the AquaBlock, which would provide emergency clean, potable water access those stationed at the camp. Today, 150-160 displaced persons still remain at the camp and will continue to have access to clean, safe water through the AquaBlock.

This was the first deployment in Africa where Xylem Watermark and Planet Water have partnered to respond quickly with an emergency clean water system to help in time of need. Xylem Watermark and Planet Water Foundation will continue to collaborate, and the partnership will remain critical in supporting those impacted during the upcoming hurricane season and similar flooding events.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to developing innovative technology solutions to the world’s water challenges. The Company’s products and services move, treat, analyze, monitor and return water to the environment in public utility, industrial, residential and commercial building services settings. Xylem also provides a leading portfolio of smart metering, network technologies and advanced infrastructure analytics solutions for water, electric and gas utilities. The Company’s approximately 17,000 employees bring broad applications expertise with a strong focus on identifying comprehensive, sustainable solutions. Headquartered in Rye Brook, New York, with 2018 revenue of $5.2 billion, Xylem does business in more than 150 countries through a number of market-leading product brands.

The name Xylem is derived from classical Greek and is the tissue that transports water in plants, highlighting the engineering efficiency of our water-centric business by linking it with the best water transportation of all – that which occurs in nature. For more information, please visit us at www.xylem.com.

About Xylem Watermark

Xylem Watermark, the company’s corporate citizenship program, was initiated in 2008, with a focus on protecting and providing safe water resources around the world and also educating people on water-related issues. The global initiative, which encompasses employee and stakeholder engagement, provides access to clean drinking water and sanitation, and humanitarian emergency response to help communities become more water-secure and sustainable through WASH and Value of Water Education programs. Last year, the program exceeded its three-year goal to log 100,000 employee volunteer hours and engaged ~45 percent of the company’s global employee base.

About Planet Water Foundation

Planet Water Foundation is a non-profit organization focused on bringing clean drinking water to the world’s most disadvantaged communities through the installation of community-based water filtration systems and the implementation of hygiene education programs. Planet Water Foundation projects are focused on children, schools, and rural/peri-urban communities across Asia and Latin America. Since 2009, Planet Water has deployed over 1,000 projects that provide clean water access to more than one million people across 13 countries through strategic partnerships with organizations such as Xylem, Inc., Coca-Cola, Columbia Sportswear, Starbucks, Watts Water Technologies and Capital One, among others. For more information, visit us at www.planet-water.org.

