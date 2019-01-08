Log in
Xyngular Introduces Accelerate with Thermolit Blend

01/08/2019 | 02:33pm EST

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xyngular, a leading provider of simplified weight-loss systems headquartered in Lehi, Utah, today announced Accelerate with Thermolit Blend, a brand new product that can help the millions of Americans who have resolved to lose weight in 2019. Like the previous iteration of this product, Accelerate, Accelerate with Thermolit Blend is also a thermogenic (fat burner). With a complete overhaul and reformulation, this solution has been clinically proven to help burn fat three times faster than the current top-selling fat-burner on the market.

Used most effectively as part of Xyngular’s premier weight loss solution, Ultimate System, the new product works by suppressing appetite, controlling hunger and converting fat into energy as part of a stimulant-free fat burning process.

Over 70% of American adults are considered overweight, making it the nation’s number one health crisis. As such, Xyngular aims to lower that number and subsequently eliminate the myriad of related health problems. “This solution is another step toward our ultimate goal of improving people’s health and quality of life,” says Russ Fletcher, Xyngular CEO. “We hope to get it in the hands of as many people as possible to provide solutions to those people who may otherwise have trouble shedding pounds and getting their health on track.”

Accelerate with Thermolit Blend ignites the body’s fat-burning potential by naturally promoting thermogenesis—the body’s ability to burn calories. A few key ingredients contribute to the product’s effectiveness:

  • Lady’s Mantle – Triggers the body to produce heat, burn excess fat, and control hunger.
  • Olive Leaf – Speeds up the breakdown of excess fat and maintains healthy blood sugar levels, both of which are key to quicker weight loss.
  • Cumin Seed –Improves digestion, allowing you to get more of the nutrients you need to maintain better overall health.
  • Wild Mint Leaf – Works hand in hand with Cumin Seed to increase digestion efficiency and increase fat reduction.
  • PurePropol Glucomannan – Absorbs fat and carbohydrates, blocking them from getting digested, accelerating your ability to lose weight and keep it off.

This product is available for $39.99 for a 30-day supply.

About Xyngular
Xyngular’s story is made up of thousands of stories of its customers and Distributors who have achieved a healthy body weight using Xyngular’s simplified weight-loss systems that address the 15 points of failure that derail most supplement- and program-based diets. Users are empowered to create positive change in their health, wealth, and life, and experience a 94% success rate. For more information, visit xyngular.com and follow on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/xyngularcorp.

Molly Antos
mjantos@gmail.com
847-848-2090

Xyngular logos 2017-04.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
