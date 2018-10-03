Xyngular Named One of Inc. 5000’s Fastest Growing Companies in America for 3rd Year in a Row

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xyngular, a leading provider of simplified weight-loss systems headquartered in Lehi, Utah, has made Inc. 5000’s list of fastest growing companies in America for the third year in a row—a feat only one out of every 1,000 companies in America has ever achieved. Xyngular ranked 2062, moving up more than 2000 spots from last year.



Obesity is the nation’s number one health crisis—over 70% of American adults are considered overweight or obese. As such, Xyngular aims to eradicate obesity and eliminate the myriad of related health problems. “Corporate growth is only part of our story,” says Russ Fletcher, Xyngular CEO. “While we’re excited to be listed in such elite company, our goal is to not just grow as a company, but to grow as a movement in helping people get to a healthy weight and become more in their lives.”

Xyngular prides itself on its strong company culture and sound business practices, but the true story of Xyngular’s success is in its customers and independent Distributors. Xyngular is helping people to lose the weight once and for all, regain their confidence, and reclaim their lives. “We believe deeply in our purpose to empower change,” shares Xyngular COO Steve Elder. “We not only help people lose weight, but we also help them live better. Our ultimate goal is helping others find health, happiness, and vitality. Weight loss is the doorway to this, but it’s only the beginning of the journey.”

For the past 37 years, Inc. 5000’s list has represented the most successful companies within America’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses—and has included well-known names like Yelp, Zillow, Pandora, Timberland, and Microsoft.

Companies on the 2018 Inc. 5000 have been very competitive within their markets, and shown staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2018 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 538.2 percent, and a median rate of 171.8 percent—over a stretch when the economy only grew around 11 percent.

“If your company is on the Inc. 5000, it’s unparalleled recognition of your years of hard work and sacrifice,” says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. “The lines of business may come and go, or come and stay. What doesn’t change is the way entrepreneurs create and accelerate the forces that shape our lives.”

Xyngular’s story is made up of thousands of stories of its customers and Distributors who have achieved a healthy body weight using Xyngular’s simplified weight-loss systems that address the 15 points of failure that derail most supplement- and program-based diets. Users are empowered to create positive change in their health, wealth, and life, and experience a 94% success rate. For more information, visit xyngular.com.

