Xyrem API Insight Report, 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/24/2018 | 05:19pm CEST

The "Xyrem - API Insight, 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Xyrem - API Insight, 2018 report provides product and API manufacturers' details across US, Europe, China and India for Xyrem.

It includes Xyrem overview, mechanism, regulatory milestones, deals & partnerships, clinical trials and other development activities. It further provides Xyrem's patents information (US & EU). It also features the historical and forecasted sales of Xyrem till 2022. The report also highlights Xyrem's market competition and emerging therapies which are in the same space as Xyrem.

Information and data from the secondary sources have been obtained from various printable and non-printable sources like search engines, news websites, global regulatory authorities websites, trade journals, white papers, magazines, books, trade associations, industry associations, industry portals and access to available databases.

Key Topics Covered:

  1. Xyrem - Overview
  2. Route of Synthesis
  3. Mechanism of Action
  4. Pharmacodynamics
  5. Pharmacokinetics
  6. Safety and Efficacy of Xyrem
  7. Xyrem: Patient Perception
  8. Adverse Reactions
  9. Deals and Partnerships
  10. Regulatory Milestones
  11. Product Description
  12. Product Details
  13. United States
  14. Europe
  15. Xyrem Global Sales Assessment
  16. Historical Global Sales
  17. Forecasted Global Sales
  18. Global API Manufacturers
  19. United States
  20. India
  21. Patent Details
  22. Market Competitors
  23. Competitive Landscape (Emerging Therapies)
  24. NLS-0: NLS Pharma
  25. Product Description
  26. Research and development
  27. Product Development Activities
  28. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5zrt49/xyrem_api_insight?w=4


