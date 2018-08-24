Xyrem API Insight Report, 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Xyrem
- API Insight, 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
Xyrem - API Insight, 2018 report provides product and API manufacturers'
details across US, Europe, China and India for Xyrem.
It includes Xyrem overview, mechanism, regulatory milestones, deals &
partnerships, clinical trials and other development activities. It
further provides Xyrem's patents information (US & EU). It also features
the historical and forecasted sales of Xyrem till 2022. The report also
highlights Xyrem's market competition and emerging therapies which are
in the same space as Xyrem.
Information and data from the secondary sources have been obtained from
various printable and non-printable sources like search engines, news
websites, global regulatory authorities websites, trade journals, white
papers, magazines, books, trade associations, industry associations,
industry portals and access to available databases.
Key Topics Covered:
-
Xyrem - Overview
-
Route of Synthesis
-
Mechanism of Action
-
Pharmacodynamics
-
Pharmacokinetics
-
Safety and Efficacy of Xyrem
-
Xyrem: Patient Perception
-
Adverse Reactions
-
Deals and Partnerships
-
Regulatory Milestones
-
Product Description
-
Product Details
-
United States
-
Europe
-
Xyrem Global Sales Assessment
-
Historical Global Sales
-
Forecasted Global Sales
-
Global API Manufacturers
-
United States
-
India
-
Patent Details
-
Market Competitors
-
Competitive Landscape (Emerging Therapies)
-
NLS-0: NLS Pharma
-
Product Description
-
Research and development
-
Product Development Activities
-
Appendix
