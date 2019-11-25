Y'all Aboard: Bojangles'® invites Carolina Panthers Fans to ‘Railgate'

First-ever, pop-up tailgate party on and off LYNX Blue Line light rail set for Dec. 1

Thanksgiving weekend and football go together like Carolina Panthers tailgates and Bojangles’. To celebrate the NFL franchise’s 25th season and Bojangles’ 25th anniversary as a team sponsor, the official tailgating headquarters is putting a twist on the traditional pregame event by hosting “Railgate” -- a pop-up tailgate party on and off a Bojangles’-branded LYNX Blue Line light rail train. Railgate will include free food, prizes, music, tailgating games, the Panthers TopCats cheerleaders and more.

All Carolina Panthers and Bojangles’ fans are invited to Railgate on Sunday, Dec. 1, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Carson Street Station, 218 E. Carson Blvd.

“You may be used to tailgating with Bojangles’ but have you ever railgated with us?” said Jackie Woodward, chief marketing officer for Bojangles’. “This party on and off the train is the perfect way to celebrate 25 years of our beloved Panthers and cheer them on to victory. We hope everyone will make a pitstop to have some fun and grab a sweet Bo-Berry Biscuit® on their way to the stadium.”

In addition to appearances by the Carolina Panthers TopCats, Black and Blue Crew and Bojangles’ mascot Big Bo, guests will be able to compete in tea pong and cornhole games for $5 Bojangles’ gift cards, ice their own Bo-Berry Biscuits and enter to win an ultimate tailgating prize pack, including a pair of tickets to a future Panthers game, if they register for Bojangles’ E-Club. Nick Wilson and Stephen “Hacksaw” Helbig of WFNZ’s Wilson & Parcell will also be onsite to discuss all the pregame predictions. Fans can share the Railgate experience with friends on social media using #BoRailgate.

“If you typically get off at Stonewall in route to the stadium, we want you to stay on one more stop – or get off early – to join our fun at Carson Street,” Woodward added. “It’s still a quick 12-minute walk to the stadium.”

About Bojangles’, Inc.

Bojangles’, Inc. is a highly differentiated and growing restaurant operator and franchisor dedicated to serving customers high-quality, craveable food made from our Southern recipes, including breakfast served All Day, Every Day. Founded in 1977 in Charlotte, N.C., Bojangles’® serves menu items such as made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, delicious hand-breaded bone-in chicken, flavorful fixin’s (sides) and Legendary Iced Tea®. As of June 30, 2019, Bojangles’ had 763 system-wide restaurants, of which 320 were company-operated and 443 were franchised. For more information, visit www.bojangles.com or follow Bojangles’ on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

