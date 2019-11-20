Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

YA Announces Leadership Changes: Todd Carter and John Coskran to Assume Co-President Roles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 12:06pm EST

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- YA, the market leader in delivering high-impact, data-driven marketing promotions for the nation's most respected brands, announced today that as of Jan. 1, 2020, Todd Carter and John Coskran will become YA co-presidents.

Carter and Coskran are already with the firm. Carter joined YA in 2016 and is currently the firm's Chief Digital Officer. As co-president, he will lead sales, marketing, product development and digital services. In 2013, Carter was named CIO of the Year by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal.

Coskran, who joined YA in February 2018, is currently YA's Chief Financial Officer. When he assumes the role of co-president in 2020, he will lead several functions, including accounting, finance, HR, legal, client services and the Chatham Kent, Ontario contact center.

"I am extremely proud of the work done at YA in the six years that I've had the honor of leading this company," said current YA President and CEO Chris Behrens. "We've gone from a traditional rebates and rewards company to becoming an industry leading, digital-only marketing promotions firm. The incoming co-presidents will further the commitment to enabling the very best employee culture and stellar client service. I have no doubt the future will continue to be very bright for YA."

Behrens will stay on at YA as Non-Executive Chairman and Board Member. He is stepping down from the YA President and CEO roles at the end of the year to assume the position of CEO at The Mather Group (TMG), a rapidly growing Chicago-based wealth management firm with $8 billion in assets under advisement.

About YA
For more than 45 years, YA has been a leader in promotional marketing services. We deliver high-impact data-driven digital, social and mobile promotions, such as rebates/rewards, enter to win and loyalty programs, to the nation's most respected brands. With deep expertise across several industries, our end-to-end management of 3,500+ promotions each year helps our clients reach tens of millions of consumers annually. This makes us experts at turning even first-time customers into loyal brand advocates who take action, buy more and spread the word. For more information, visit: yaengage.com.

Contact: Tracy Kurschner
Kurschner Communications
tracy.kurschner@gmail.com
612.309.3957

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ya-announces-leadership-changes-todd-carter-and-john-coskran-to-assume-co-president-roles-300962247.html

SOURCE YA


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:36pPURCHASE OF 2CRSI SHARES : Directors Renew Their Confidence
BU
12:35pNETFLIX : Disney Plus blames past hacks for user accounts sold online
AQ
12:35pCENTURION LAW GROUP : NJ Ayuk: Stop giving us aid, it's killing us!
EQ
12:35pBEYOND SPOTS & DOTS : Helps Cribs for Kids® Acknowledge Achievements of Girls & Young Women
BU
12:35pCanadian Securities Exchange Welcomes MNP, Aird & Berlis and MGO-ELLO to Open the Market
NE
12:34pLA FRANÇAISE DES JEUX : France to pocket 1.8 bln euros from lottery privatisation
RE
12:34pCatch the Early Bird Rate For Green Builder's Sustainability Symposium
GL
12:33pJERICHO OIL : Announces Investor Update Webcast and Conference Call
AQ
12:33pBBVA USA : announces Murat Kalkan as its Mortgage Banking Executive
PR
12:33pUNITED TECHNOLOGIES : GoAir selects Pratt & Whitney GTF™ engines to Power 72 Additional Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group