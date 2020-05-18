YCEA York County Economic Alliance : Barley Snyder Attorney David Walker Named to CASA Board

Barley Snyder

is pleased to announce that attorney

David Walker

has been named to the board of directors at CASA of Lancaster County.

The Court Appointed Special Advocates of Lancaster County received its first case in 2010 and continues to work to ensure that every child of the county that is abused and neglected will have a safe, permanent home and the support to become a healthy, empowered adult.

Walker follows Barley Snyder partner Scott Landis as a member of the organization's board. Landis is a former president of the CASA of Lancaster County board. In 2017, CASA named Barley Snyder the recipient of one of its biggest annual awards, 'Heroes in the Lives of Children.'

'With our firm's involvement in CASA over the years, I've come to know all of the good the organization does and what an important part of the Lancaster community it is,' Walker said. 'In times like this, children could be put in more vulnerable situations than they would be normally. It's an honor to be able to serve on CASA's board and help guide it to benefit future generations of children.'

Walker is a member of the firm's Education and Employment practice groups. He is also a member of the board of directors at the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra and a 2014 graduate of the Leadership Lancaster program.

