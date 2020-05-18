Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

YCEA York County Economic Alliance : Barley Snyder Attorney David Walker Named to CASA Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/18/2020 | 01:51pm EDT
Barley Snyderis pleased to announce that attorney David Walkerhas been named to the board of directors at CASA of Lancaster County.
The Court Appointed Special Advocates of Lancaster County received its first case in 2010 and continues to work to ensure that every child of the county that is abused and neglected will have a safe, permanent home and the support to become a healthy, empowered adult.
Walker follows Barley Snyder partner Scott Landis as a member of the organization's board. Landis is a former president of the CASA of Lancaster County board. In 2017, CASA named Barley Snyder the recipient of one of its biggest annual awards, 'Heroes in the Lives of Children.'
'With our firm's involvement in CASA over the years, I've come to know all of the good the organization does and what an important part of the Lancaster community it is,' Walker said. 'In times like this, children could be put in more vulnerable situations than they would be normally. It's an honor to be able to serve on CASA's board and help guide it to benefit future generations of children.'
Walker is a member of the firm's Education and Employment practice groups. He is also a member of the board of directors at the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra and a 2014 graduate of the Leadership Lancaster program.
About Barley Snyder
Barley Snyder is a law firm based in central Pennsylvania with more than 100 attorneys practicing from offices located in Lancaster, York, Reading, Harrisburg, Malvern, Hanover, Gettysburg and Schuylkill Haven, Pa., and Hunt Valley and Columbia, Md. The firm serves businesses, individuals and organizations in all major areas of civil law including: business, employment, immigration, employee benefits, finance & creditors' rights, intellectual property, litigation, estate planning and administration, real estate, tax, construction, environment and energy, health care, education, municipal authority, hospitality, senior living, cybersecurity and food and agribusiness. www.barley.com|@BarleySnyder

Contact:
Michael Sadowski, Communications Coordinator
msadowski@barley.comor 717-208-8842

Disclaimer

YCEA - York County Economic Alliance published this content on 18 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2020 17:50:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:16pOil on track for two-month high as lockdowns ease, positive vaccine results
RE
02:15pEuro jumps on Franco-German proposal for EU fund, joint debt
RE
02:14pOil on track for two-month high as lockdowns ease, positive vaccine results
RE
02:08pJPMorgan fills senior leadership roles after February makeover
RE
02:05pFrance, Germany propose 500 billion euro EU Recovery Fund
RE
02:04pUber to focus on core rides, delivery business as it cuts 23% of workforce
RE
02:00pSan Francisco Bay Area to open for manufacturing, curbside retail
RE
01:58pUber to focus on core rides, delivery business as it cuts 23% of workforce
RE
01:53pStimulus, vaccine hopes drive S&P 500 to 10-week high
RE
01:51pYCEA YORK COUNTY ECONOMIC ALLIANCE : Barley Snyder Attorney David Walker Named to CASA Board
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD. : Thyssenkrupp in talks with rivals over steel business - source
2GRUBHUB INC. : Grubhub and Uber Chiefs Continue Deal Talks
3ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
4CICOR TECHNOLOGIES LTD. : Cicor updates its outlook
5ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD : ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group