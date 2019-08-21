|
YCEA York County Economic Alliance : Barley Snyder Attorney Named to Girls on the Run Board
08/21/2019 | 02:18pm EDT
Girls on the Run of Berks County has named Barley Snyder attorney Sarah Rubright McCahon to its board of directors.
Girls on the Run is a nonprofit organization with regional chapters throughout the country. The program seeks to empower young girls in third through eighth grade through regular running sessions that include discussions, activities and games. The program then culminates with a 5K race for the girls, their families and members of the public. There are two sessions that end with 5K races, one in the spring and one in the fall.
McCahon said she has two daughters approaching the age of eligibility for the program, and hopes both of them would be involved because of the positive message of self-confidence and overall well-being.
'Girls on the Run is one of the most successful programs in the country when it comes to helping empower young women to reach their potential, and prepare them for the social, educational and personal challenges they'll face in the coming years,' McCahon said. 'There are people who say, 'It's never been harder to be a young woman than it is today.' Girls on the Run recognizes that, and offers its program as a way for those young women to be ready for those challenges.'
Birdsboro resident McCahon is a member of Barley Snyder's Personal Planning and Business practice groups. She also is the secretary of the board of directors for the Co-County Wellness Services and is a member of the Greater Reading Young Professionals.
