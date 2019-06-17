Log in
YCEA York County Economic Alliance : Barley Snyder Hires Adrian Dean II as its Newest Attorney

06/17/2019 | 10:34am EDT
Barley Snyder is pleased to announce the hire of attorney Adrian 'AJ' Dean II.
Dean is part of the Barley Snyder Real Estate Practice Group and will work out of both the Harrisburg and Lancaster offices. He is a graduate of the Temple University Beasley School of Law, where he received the Lena L. Hale Award given to graduates chosen by the faculty with outstanding extracurricular contributions.
'Barley Snyder has proven itself to be one of central Pennsylvania's best law firms,' he said. 'I look forward to joining a firm with one of the best reputations in the region.'
Dean is a Harrisburg native and a former 1,000-point scorer on the basketball court at Susquehanna Township High School. He graduated summa cum laude from Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, Pa.
Barley Snyder managing partner Jeff Lobach said that while the firm has some of the most experienced attorneys in the region, the firm also values its emphasis on finding young talent to lead Barley into the next generation.
'As we grow as a firm, it's important for us to find the best and the brightest young attorneys and mentor them to be professional and community leaders,' he said. 'AJ represents the kind of young person we're seeking to realize that vision.'
About Barley Snyder
Barley Snyder is a law firm based in central Pennsylvania with 100 attorneys practicing from offices located in Lancaster, York, Reading, Harrisburg, Malvern, Hanover and Gettysburg, Pa., and Hunt Valley and Columbia, Md. The firm serves businesses, individuals and organizations in all major areas of civil law including: business, employment, immigration, employee benefits, finance & creditors' rights, intellectual property, litigation, estate planning and administration, real estate, tax, construction, environment and energy, health care, education, municipal authority, hospitality, senior living and food and agribusiness. www.barley.com| @BarleySnyder

Contact:
Michael Sadowski, Communications Coordinator
msadowski@barley.comor 717-208-8842

YCEA - York County Economic Alliance published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 14:33:04 UTC
