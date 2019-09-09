YCEA York County Economic Alliance : Barley Snyder Hires Two New Attorneys

Log in
Barley Snyder Hires Two New Attorneys

09/09/2019 | 12:57pm EDT
Barley Snyder Hires Two New Attorneys
Barley Snyder is pleased to announce it has hired two attorneys to more effectively serve its existing and potential client base.
Steven J. Link is a welcome addition to the firm's Intellectual Property Practice Group, bringing with him a wealth of real-world training and experience as a research and development scientist in the pharmaceutical and biotechnological fields. He also spent 15 years as an in-house counsel for a biomedical company in suburban Philadelphia.
Link will be based out of the firm's Malvern office.
'Our intellectual property practice has seen consistent growth for years,' Barley Snyder managing partner Jeff Lobach said. 'Our clients in that space need us to be adept at specific technologies which are changing all the time, and bringing in Steven gives us real-world experience in additional, technologically important areas.'
Lancaster County native Cody Witmer rejoins the firm after he spent three months at Barley Snyder as a summer associate in 2018. After graduating from the Drexel University Kline School of Law, where he concentrated in business and entrepreneurial law, he has joined the Personal Planning Group at the firm. At graduation, he received the Pennsylvania Bar Association's prestigious Professor Louis Del Duca Memorial Award in Business Law. He was one of just seven Pennsylvania law school graduates to receive the award in 2019.
Witmer will be based out of the firm's Lancaster office.
'Cody made such a wonderful impression on us that we've been anxiously awaiting his return for a year,' Lobach said. 'We're seeking to grow the firm with the brightest young attorneys who will be professional and community leaders. We know Cody to be that type of person.'
About Barley Snyder
Barley Snyder is a law firm based in central Pennsylvania with more than 100 attorneys practicing from offices located in Lancaster, York, Reading, Harrisburg, Malvern, Hanover and Gettysburg, Pa., and Hunt Valley and Columbia, Md. The firm serves businesses, individuals and organizations in all major areas of civil law including: business, employment, immigration, employee benefits, finance & creditors' rights, intellectual property, litigation, estate planning and administration, real estate, tax, construction, environment and energy, health care, education, municipal authority, hospitality, senior living and food and agribusiness. www.barley.com| @BarleySnyder

Contact:
Michael Sadowski, Communications Coordinator
msadowski@barley.comor 717-208-8842

Disclaimer

YCEA - York County Economic Alliance published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 16:56:04 UTC
