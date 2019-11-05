|
YCEA York County Economic Alliance : Barley Snyder Named “Best Law Firm” in 16 Categories
11/05/2019 | 11:35am EST
Barley Snyder is proud to announce it has been named to the 'Best Law Firms' list in 16 different practice area categories for 2020 as ranked by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers.Barley Snyder ranked as a Tier 1 firm for the Harrisburg metro area in the following practice areas:
The firm also ranked as a Tier 2 firm for the Harrisburg metro area in Banking and Finance, Litigation - Construction, Litigation - Health Care, Litigation - Intellectual Property, Litigation - Real Estate, Mergers & Acquisition Law, Municipal Law and Personal Injury Litigation - Defendants.The firm received a Tier 3 ranking in the Harrisburg metro area for Environmental Law and Health Care Law.According to Best Lawyers, firms included in the 2020 'Best Law Firms' list are recognized for professional excellence with consistently impressive ratings from clients and peers.'The No. 1 goal in our firm is client service,' Barley Snyder managing partner Jeff Lobach said. 'It trumps everything. Client service is top of mind in every deal we make, every case we accept, even every email we send. It's an essential part of our culture and mission. Nothing means more to us than having a satisfied client, and this is one sign that we are doing our job the right way.'The 2020 rankings are based on the highest number of participating firms and highest number of client votes received on record. To be eligible for a ranking, a firm must have a lawyer recognized first in The Best Lawyers in America, which recognizes the top 5 percent of practicing attorneys in the U.S. In August, the Best Lawyers list included 16 different Barley Snyder attorneys.About Barley SnyderBarley Snyder is a law firm based in central Pennsylvania with more than 100 attorneys practicing from offices located in Lancaster, York, Reading, Harrisburg, Malvern, Hanover, Gettysburg and Schuylkill Haven, Pa., and Hunt Valley and Columbia, Md. The firm serves businesses, individuals and organizations in all major areas of civil law including: business, employment, immigration, employee benefits, finance & creditors' rights, intellectual property, litigation, estate planning and administration, real estate, tax, construction, environment and energy, health care, education, municipal authority, hospitality, senior living and food and agribusiness. www.barley.com| @BarleySnyder
Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses Law
Commercial Litigation
Corporate Law
Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law
Litigation - Banking & Finance
Trusts & Estate Law
Contact:
Michael Sadowski, Communications Coordinator
msadowski@barley.comor 717-208-8842
