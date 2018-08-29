YCEA York County Economic Alliance : York County CVB Networking Event at the York Fair - Sep 12

What: York Fair Celebration & Networking Event
Who: York County Convention & Visitors Bureau members and their staff, prospective members and elected officials
When: Wednesday, September 12 from 4 to 6 p.m.
Where: The Verandah Room (The building next to Old Main. See Map) at the York Fairgrounds, 334 Carlisle Ave in York (Get Directions). Please use the Madison Avenue, Gate 2, entrance when entering the York Fairgrounds.
RSVP: to Gail Welch at gwelch@yorkpa.org or 717-852-9675 ext. 101 by September 10. Please indicate how many tickets you would like and your guest's name.
