YCEA York County Economic Alliance : York County CVB Networking Event at the York Fair - Sep 12

York County CVB Networking Event at the York Fair - Sep 12

08/29/2018

What: York Fair Celebration & Networking Event

Who: York County Convention & Visitors Bureau members and their staff, prospective members and elected officials

When: Wednesday, September 12 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Where: The Verandah Room (The building next to Old Main. See Map) at the York Fairgrounds, 334 Carlisle Ave in York (Get Directions). Please use the Madison Avenue, Gate 2, entrance when entering the York Fairgrounds.
RSVP: to Gail Welch at gwelch@yorkpa.org or 717-852-9675 ext. 101 by September 10. Please indicate how many tickets you would like and your guest's name.

Disclaimer

YCEA - York County Economic Alliance published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 21:16:08 UTC
