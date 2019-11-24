YCIH Green High Performance Concrete : STABILIZING ACTIONS, END OF STABILIZATION PERIOD AND LAPSE OF THE OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the prospectus dated October 21, 2019 (the "Prospectus") issued by YCIH Green High-Performance Concrete Company Limited (the "Company").

YCIH Green High-Performance Concrete Company Limited

雲南建投綠色高性能混凝土股份有限公司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1847)

STABILIZING ACTIONS, END OF STABILIZATION PERIOD

AND LAPSE OF THE OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

STABILIZING ACTIONS AND END OF STABILIZATION PERIOD

The Company announces that the stabilization period in connection with the Global Offering ended on November 23, 2019, being the 30th day after the last day for the lodging of applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering. The Company was informed by China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited (the "CICC"), the Stabilizing Manager, that the stabilizing actions undertaken by CICC, its affiliates or any person acting for it during the stabilization period were: