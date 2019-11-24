Log in
YCIH Green High Performance Concrete : STABILIZING ACTIONS, END OF STABILIZATION PERIOD AND LAPSE OF THE OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

11/24/2019

Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the prospectus dated October 21, 2019 (the "Prospectus") issued by YCIH Green High-Performance Concrete Company Limited (the "Company").

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited (the "HKSCC") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is made pursuant to section 9(2) of the Securities and Futures (Price Stabilizing) Rules (Chapter 571W of the Laws of Hong Kong). This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or an invitation to induce an offer by any person to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities. This announcement is not a prospectus. Potential investors should read the Prospectus for detailed information about the Global Offering described below before deciding whether or not to invest in the Offer Shares.

This announcement is not for release, publication, distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia) or other jurisdiction where such distribution is prohibited by law. This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer to sell or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in Hong Kong, the United States or in any other jurisdictions. The H Shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended from time to time (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws of the United States. The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or in accordance with an available exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. There will be no public offer of securities of the Company in the United States. The H Shares are being offered and sold only in offshore transactions within the meaning of and in reliance on Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.

YCIH Green High-Performance Concrete Company Limited

雲南建投綠色高性能混凝土股份有限公司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1847)

STABILIZING ACTIONS, END OF STABILIZATION PERIOD

AND LAPSE OF THE OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

STABILIZING ACTIONS AND END OF STABILIZATION PERIOD

The Company announces that the stabilization period in connection with the Global Offering ended on November 23, 2019, being the 30th day after the last day for the lodging of applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering. The Company was informed by China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited (the "CICC"), the Stabilizing Manager, that the stabilizing actions undertaken by CICC, its affiliates or any person acting for it during the stabilization period were:

1

  1. over-allocationof an aggregate of 20,082,300 H Shares in the International Offering, representing 15% of the total number of Offer Shares initially available being offered under the Global Offering before any exercise of the Over-allotment Option; and
  2. successive purchases of an aggregate of 20,082,300 H Shares in the price range of HK$2.31 to HK$2.95 per H Share (exclusive of brokerage of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Hong Kong Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%) on the market during the stabilization period. The last purchase made by the Stabilizing Manager on the market during the stabilization period was on November 21, 2019 at the price of HK$2.65 per H Share (exclusive of brokerage of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Hong Kong Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%).

LAPSE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

The Over-allotment Option had not been exercised by the Sole Global Coordinator during the stabilization period and has lapsed on November 23, 2019. Accordingly, no Share was or will be issued under the Over-allotment Option.

PUBLIC FLOAT

The Directors confirm that the Company will continue to satisfy the requirements of and in strict compliance with Rule 8.08(1)(a) of the Listing Rules pursuant to which at least 25% of the Company's total number of issued Shares must at all times be held by the public.

By Order of the Board of Directors

YCIH Green High-Performance Concrete Company Limited

Ma Minchao

Chairman

Hong Kong, November 24, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Ma Minchao, Mr. Rao Ye, Mr. Lu Jianfeng and Ms. Hu Zhurong as executive Directors, Mr. Liu Guangcan and Mr. He Jianqiang as non-executive Directors and Mr. Wong Kai Yan Thomas, Mr. Yu Dingming and Mr. Li Hongkun as independent non-executive Directors.

2



YCIH Green High Performance Concrete Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2019 10:17:06 UTC
