YEESTOR Acquired EpoStar and Secured a Significant Series B Funding

04/21/2020 | 01:37am EDT

In April 2020, YEESTOR Microelectronics Co., Ltd, a leading Chinese company specializing in storage controllers and storage solutions, announced that it had successfully acquired Shenzhen EpoStar Electronics Limited CO. Meanwhile, YEESTOR has completed B-round financing, led by Alphatecture, a dollar ecological fund under the internationally renowned chip IP company, followed by Delian Capital and Walden International.

After the acquisition, YEESTOR has achieved full coverage of core intellectual property rights in all key technology areas of storage controllers, which marked its completion of full product line deployment from mobile storage, embedded storage, to SSD storage controllers, providing one-stop storage controller solutions for consumer and enterprise customers.

At the same time, YEESTOR will open up its design capability in IP, chips, and software, offering customized design services including storage controllers as well as the Computing-in-Memory chips.

About YEESTOR Microelectronics Co., Ltd

YEESTOR is a leading company specializing in storage controllers and storage solutions in China, providing a full-package solution including PCIe, SATA, eMMC, UFS, SPI NAND, USB, and SD card, to application areas such as servers, computers, mobile phones, and mobile storage.

YEESTOR’s NVMe IP comply with the NVM Express 1.3 specification for the enterprise and client SSD markets. At present, the function can perfectly support the needs of consumer and enterprise-level data center SSD. In terms of LDPC IP, YEESTOR’s LDPC IP provides very high throughput and error correction capability with low area and power consumption, it can well support applications from mobile, client, and enterprise NAND flash controller markets.


© Business Wire 2020
