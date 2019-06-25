Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

YEESTOR full Range of Storage Controller Showcase at COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 10:06pm EDT

On COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2019, YEESTOR displayed its latest products. This year, YEESTOR has shown its great strategic competency in product deployment. YEESTOR is deploying towards enterprise storage controller besides its full coverage on consumer storage controller.

From 2019, YEESTOR will focus on consumer and enterprise solid state storage controller design and service. In line with this development objective, YEESTOR displayed several of its storage controller in this exhibition.

At the exhibition, YEESTOR demonstrated its SATA3.2 SSD controller of YS9083XT, and PCIe SSD controller of YS9203 (New) / YS9201.

The featured product here is the latest PCIe Gen3x4 SSD controller of YS9203. It is built for high-end consumer and light-enterprise applications. Thanks to hardware and firmware optimizations, the controller can take full advantage of the potential of NVMe1.3.

YS9203 has 4 PCIe lanes and 8 NAND Flash channels, supports 3D MLC/TLC/QLC NAND, and uses LDPC and Enhance RAID to improve data reliability and durability. It supports 1.2V and 1.8V I/O voltages, GM SM2/SM3/SM4, TCG OPAL, with consumer-grade operating temperature: 0 °C to 70 °C and industrial-grade operating temperature: -40 °C to 85 °C. Its sequential read and write speeds are up to 3500MB/s & 3000MB/s, and the random read and write speeds are up to 800K IOPS.

The YS9203 was also performed an on-site test. Visitors were surprised by its performance and amazed at the outstanding functionality and quality.

Furthermore, YS9083XT (SATA3.2 SSD controller) is also one of the star products. YS9083XT is a high-reliability, high-performance SSD controller that enables customers to implement cost-effective consumer and industrial SSD solutions. Now YS9083XT has entered many brand customers.

At the exhibition, the SSD solutions of 128G, 256G, 512G HalfSlim, mSATA, M.2 module based on YS9083XT controller were exhibited.

Displayed eMMC controller include YS8295 (New) /YS8293EN/YS8293, they are all supporting eMMC5.1 protocol, and SPI NAND controller, YS7281 (New), and security controller YS2295 (New).

This new YS8295 is an eMMC5.1 controller based on 3D NAND, it supports LDPC algorithm and providing end-to-end data protection. With such features, it can improve the overall storage performance and reliability and bring better user experience. It is applicable to smart phones, tablets and embedded apps.

Read the full article: http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/4355777


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:57pKINCORA COPPER : Gains Required Shareholder Approvals
PU
10:47pGOLDEN DEEPS : Funds Raised via Issue of Shares Upon Conversion of Options
PU
10:47pVOCUS : Strategy Briefing Webcast
PU
10:47pTARGET : These Small but Mighty Target Stores Are a College Student's Dream
PU
10:42pCISCO : grows Networking Academy to 200 in Nigeria
AQ
10:41pESSA PHARMA INC : . Reports Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PR
10:41pESSA Pharma Inc. Reports Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
10:38pCHINA UNITED NETWORK COMMUNICATIONS : Pudong airport opens 5G experience center
AQ
10:37pQUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY : Opening of St John of God Accord home in Victoria
PU
10:37pMEDICINES : 25 Jun 2019The Medicines Company Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD : MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Bombardier exits commercial aviation with sale..
2ERICSSON AB : U.S. aims to restart China trade talks, will not accept conditions on tariff use
3INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Micron says some Huawei shipments resumed, shares rise
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : FedEx profit beats estimates, warns of pain in 2020 from trade war
5MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Q3 2019 Prepared Remarks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About