YEESTOR full Range of Storage Controller Showcase at COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2019

On COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2019, YEESTOR displayed its latest products. This year, YEESTOR has shown its great strategic competency in product deployment. YEESTOR is deploying towards enterprise storage controller besides its full coverage on consumer storage controller.

From 2019, YEESTOR will focus on consumer and enterprise solid state storage controller design and service. In line with this development objective, YEESTOR displayed several of its storage controller in this exhibition.

At the exhibition, YEESTOR demonstrated its SATA3.2 SSD controller of YS9083XT, and PCIe SSD controller of YS9203 (New) / YS9201.

The featured product here is the latest PCIe Gen3x4 SSD controller of YS9203. It is built for high-end consumer and light-enterprise applications. Thanks to hardware and firmware optimizations, the controller can take full advantage of the potential of NVMe1.3.

YS9203 has 4 PCIe lanes and 8 NAND Flash channels, supports 3D MLC/TLC/QLC NAND, and uses LDPC and Enhance RAID to improve data reliability and durability. It supports 1.2V and 1.8V I/O voltages, GM SM2/SM3/SM4, TCG OPAL, with consumer-grade operating temperature: 0 °C to 70 °C and industrial-grade operating temperature: -40 °C to 85 °C. Its sequential read and write speeds are up to 3500MB/s & 3000MB/s, and the random read and write speeds are up to 800K IOPS.

The YS9203 was also performed an on-site test. Visitors were surprised by its performance and amazed at the outstanding functionality and quality.

Furthermore, YS9083XT (SATA3.2 SSD controller) is also one of the star products. YS9083XT is a high-reliability, high-performance SSD controller that enables customers to implement cost-effective consumer and industrial SSD solutions. Now YS9083XT has entered many brand customers.

At the exhibition, the SSD solutions of 128G, 256G, 512G HalfSlim, mSATA, M.2 module based on YS9083XT controller were exhibited.

Displayed eMMC controller include YS8295 (New) /YS8293EN/YS8293, they are all supporting eMMC5.1 protocol, and SPI NAND controller, YS7281 (New), and security controller YS2295 (New).

This new YS8295 is an eMMC5.1 controller based on 3D NAND, it supports LDPC algorithm and providing end-to-end data protection. With such features, it can improve the overall storage performance and reliability and bring better user experience. It is applicable to smart phones, tablets and embedded apps.

