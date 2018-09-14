YES COMMUNITIES ANNOUNCES PETER HEPNER AS NEW SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF STRATEGIC OPERATIONS

Denver, CO, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YES! Communities, one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of manufactured home communities, announced today that Peter Hepner has joined the YES! family as the new Senior Vice President of Strategic Operations.

Peter brings vast knowledge in the manufactured housing industry with over fifteen years in the business. Most recently, Peter worked for Equity LifeStyle Properties as their Senior Vice President of Strategy and Innovation, where he spearheaded multiple efforts positioning the company for significant value creation. Peter was also the Founder and CEO of Purchasing Platform, an online procurement marketplace that helps real estate operators simplify spend. Peter worked for Hometown America as their Vice President of Asset Management and received his BA of Economics from DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana.

Mr. Hepner said, “YES! Communities has done an amazing job building its business over the past ten years, never losing sight of what’s important: its residents. The company is constantly looking for ways to make its communities better and I look forward to helping further that mission.” Peter’s years of experience will be a major asset as he has a proven record in the manufactured housing industry.

In his newly created role, Peter will be working with the entire YES! Communities team on a variety of projects. He will spend much of his time focusing on simplifying business processes, streamlining critical data to make better informed business decisions, and introducing various operational efficiencies to bring value to the organization.

Steve Schaub, Chief Executive Officer said, “I am extremely pleased that Peter has joined the YES! family as our new SVP of Strategic Operations. He brings a wealth of experience in operations, budgeting and analysis in the manufactured housing industry with his years of experience. I have great confidence in Peter and know he will do an excellent job in his new role.”

About YES! Communities

YES! Communities is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of manufactured home communities, with 213 communities across 18 states containing over 54,500 residential home sites. Based in Denver, YES! has been recognized as the Manufactured Housing Institute's "Community Operator of the Year" for the last nine consecutive years. For more information, please visit www.yescommunities.com.

Vanessa Jasinski YES! Communities 720-774-6808 vjasinski@yescommunities.com