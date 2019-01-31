Log in
YES! COMMUNITIES ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF FIVE MANUFACTURED COMMUNITIES IN INDIANA AND MICHIGAN

01/31/2019

Denver, CO, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YES! Communities, one of the nation's largest owners and operators of manufactured housing communities, announced today that it had acquired a portfolio of five manufactured home communities comprised of 1,460 residential home sites, in Indiana and Michigan. As a result of the acquisition, the YES! portfolio now includes 214 communities across 18 states, containing 55,829 home sites.  Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. 

0_medium_YES!CommunitiesLogo.jpg


"We are very pleased to complete this strategic acquisition, which adds five communities to our terrific portfolio of assets in Michigan and Indiana.”, stated Karen Hamilton, Chief Operating Officer of YES! Communities.  “With this acquisition, we look forward to providing a truly affordable housing solution to families through our unique combination of leased homes, home financing and our extraordinary culture.”

YES! Communities is committed to growing our business through both portfolio and single property acquisitions that meet our all-age, family oriented community model.  The company is excited about future opportunities to extend its footprint across the United States.

About YES! Communities

YES! Communities is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of manufactured housing communities, with 214 communities across18states containing 55,829 residential home sites. Based in Denver, YES! has been recognized as the Manufactured Housing Institute's "Community Operator of the Year" for the last nine consecutive years.  For more information, please visit www.yescommunities.com.   

Vanessa Jasinski
YES! Communities
720-774-6808
vjasinski@yescommunities.com

