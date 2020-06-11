Log in
YES Communities Announces Building Futures Scholarship Program to Award $15,000 to Six Winners

06/11/2020 | 02:24pm EDT

Denver, CO, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YES Communities announced today the Building Futures Scholarship Program, which will award $15,000 in annual scholarships for its residents and employee’s children to help them pursue their education goals. 

 

The YES Building Futures Scholarship Program will provide $2,500 to four residents and/or their children, along with two children of employees who are enrolled in a U.S. post-secondary institution, a technical college or a trade school.

 

The scholarship recipients will be selected based on their achievements and their commitment to making a significant impact on their communities. The winners will be announced and their stories will be shared in August this year.

 

“We want our residents and children of YES Communities to follow and pursue their dreams. We hope that our scholarships will help students recognize their potential and fulfill their dreams,” said Steven Schaub, CEO of YES Communities. “We are committed to improving the lives of our residents and team members.”

 

The deadline for residents to apply is July 15, 2020. For more details, visit: https://yescommunities.com/buildingfutures

 

 

 

About YES Communities

 

YES Communities is an operator of manufactured housing communities and based in Denver, Colorado. YES has been recognized as the Manufactured Housing Institute's "Community Operator of the Year" from 2009 to 2019. For more information, please visit https://www.yescommunities.com.  

Attachment 

Vanessa Jasinski
YES Communities
1-833-625-0269
media@yescommunities.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
