YGM Trading : PURCHASE OF ASSETS RELATING TO INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS

09/06/2019 | 07:37am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

YGM TRADING LIMITED

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00375)

PURCHASE OF ASSETS RELATING TO INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS

Reference is made to the announcement of YGM Trading Limited (the "Company") dated 28 June 2019 in relation to the letter of intent on the proposed purchase by YGM Retail Limited ("YGM Retail"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, of the trademarks and certain related assets associated with a brand for apparel and certain accessories and other products.

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") announces that further to the letter of intent mentioned above, on 4 September 2019, YGM Retail entered into an intellectual property asset purchase agreement with Ashworth, LLC (the "Seller"), an independent third party, pursuant to which YGM Retail has agreed to purchase from the Seller the trademarks and certain related intellectual property assets worldwide associated with the "Ashworth" brand (including the contractual rights and benefits of the Seller under the existing licensing and distribution agreement between the Seller and YGM Retail) (the "Acquisition"). The Acquisition does not constitute a notifiable transaction under Chapter 14 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The closing of the Acquisition is expected to take place on or before 10 September 2019.

By Order of the Board of Directors

YGM TRADING LIMITED

Chan Wing Sun, Samuel

Chairman

Hong Kong, 6 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises seven executive Directors, namely Mr. Chan Wing Sun, Samuel, Madam Chan Suk Ling, Shirley, Mr. Fu Sing Yam, William, Mr. Andrew Chan, Mr. Chan Wing Fui, Peter, Mr. Chan Wing Kee and Mr. Chan Wing To, and four independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Lin Keping, Mr. Choi Ting Ki, Mr. So Stephen Hon Cheung and Mr. Li Guangming.

Disclaimer

YGM Trading Ltd. published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 11:36:03 UTC
