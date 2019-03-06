YGYI Targets May 2019 Launch for CBD Coffee

SAN DIEGO, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI), a leading omni-direct lifestyle company, announced the planned launch of coffee infused with CBD. YGYI had been working on a CBD coffee with the launch of its HempFX™ line of full-spectrum CBD products with ambition of being able to provide specific dosing via a K-Cup or single-serve delivery system. The company's very recent acquisition of Khrysos Industries, and the validation capabilities of its newly acquired INX Labs, helped significantly accelerate the process. YGYI intends to launch two brands taking advantage of its broad distribution capabilities. The HempFX Brand of CBD-infused coffee is expected to begin pre-sales in early May through Youngevity International's sizeable sales network with full-scale distribution taking place later in the month. YGYI's wholly-owned subsidiary, CLR Roasters, has already begun retail sales presentations of its Javalution brand of CBD-infused coffee and also anticipates an end-of-May shipping timeframe to retail store shelves.

Dave Briskie, President and CFO of YGYI, stated, "We are enthusiastic that the capabilities of our team at Khrysos Industries is delivering dividends so quickly. We have been perplexed in delivering CBD to a cup of coffee at consistent doses, but now we have a solution that passes the scrutiny of laboratory testing and we are excited to bring these products to market. Our team at Khrysos has cracked the code on the production of water-soluble CBDs."

Dr. Dwayne Dundore, President of Khrysos Industries, stated, "We believe this technology has broad application in a number of areas of product development and certainly reaches beyond coffee. Our water-soluble CBD technology is deliverable in both powders and liquids which creates a wide opportunity across the product development spectrum."

"The initial line of coffees for both brands will be available in four profiles including Donut Shop, Dark Roast, House Blend, and French Vanilla – all delivered in a single-serve format yielding 10 milligrams of CBD to the cup," stated Ernesto Aguila, President of CLR Roasters. "We are extremely pleased with the taste of the product, and the samples that we have provided to a host of retailers have led to strong reviews as well. It is very exciting to bring a new product to market that has so much interest within the coffee beverage category. I have not seen a door opener like this since Javalution Coffee Company created the first fortified coffees."

About CLR Roaster

Youngevity's coffee manufacturing division, CLR Roasters, was established in 2001 and is a wholly-owned subsidiary. CLR Roasters is a full-sized coffee roaster that produces gourmet coffees under its own boutique brands -- Café La Rica®, Josie's Java House®, and Javalution®; manufactures a variety of private labels for major national chains; and for the direct selling channel under Youngevity International. The company remains one of the largest suppliers in North America to the cruise line industry. CLR was the first entrant into the fortified coffee niche with its Youngevity JavaFit® brand. In May 2014, CLR acquired a coffee plantation and processing facility in Nicaragua, allowing the entity to control coffee production and quality -- from field to cup.

About Youngevity International, Inc.

YGYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:YGYI), is a leading omni-direct lifestyle company offering a hybrid of the direct selling business model, that also offers e-commerce and the power of social selling. Assembling a virtual Main Street of products and services under one corporate entity, YGYI offers products from the eight top selling retail categories: health/nutrition, home/family, food/beverage (including coffee), spa/beauty, fashion, essential oils, photo, as well as innovative services. The Company was formed in the course of the summer 2011 merger of Youngevity Essential Life Sciences with Javalution® Coffee Company (now part of the company's food and beverage division). The resulting company became Youngevity International, Inc. in July 2013. For investor information, please visit YGYI.com. Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

To receive future press releases via email, please visit: https://ygyi.com/investors/email-alerts/

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, and includes statements regarding the intended launch of the HempFX Brand and Javalution Brand of CBD-infused coffee, HempFX Brand CBD-infused coffee beginning pre-sales in early May through Youngevity International's sales network and the technology having broad application in a number of areas of product development.. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, our ability to launch the HempFX Brand and Javalution Brands of CBD-infused coffee as planned, our ability to begin pre-sales of HempFX Brand CBD-infused coffee in early May through Youngevity International's sales network, our ability to apply the technology in other areas of product development,, our ability to continue our coffee segment growth, our ability to continue our international growth, our ability to leverage our platform and global infrastructure to drive organic growth, our ability to improve our profitability, expand our liquidity, and strengthen our balance sheet, our ability to continue to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ requirements, the acceptance of the omni-direct approach by our customers, our ability to expand our distribution, our ability to continue our financial performance and the other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and our subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

Youngevity International, Inc.

Dave Briskie

President and Chief Financial Officer

1 800 982 3189 X6500

Investor Relations

YGYI investor relations

800.504.8650

investors@ygyi.com

Media Contact

Dwain Schenck

Schenck Strategies

203-223-5230

dwain@schenckstrategies.com

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ygyi-targets-may-2019-launch-for-cbd-coffee-300807444.html View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Youngevity International, Inc.