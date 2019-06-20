YGYI’s CLR Roaster’s Javalution Hemp Infused Coffee Lands All Store, Multi Chain Launch into Southeastern Grocers.

SAN DIEGO, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI), a multi-channel lifestyle company operating in three distinct business segments, including a commercial coffee enterprise and its newly acquired commercial hemp enterprise, announced all-store distribution for its Javalution™ Hemp Infused Coffee Brand. The Javalution Brand is scheduled to ship in the fourth quarter with the distribution footprint including 400 Winn Dixie stores, 96 Bi-Lo stores, 25 Fresco Y Mas stores, and 50 Harvey stores. The new distribution of the Javalution brand is the 4th company owned brand to gain shelf space at Southeastern Grocers, which has stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and North and South Carolina. Javalution Hemp Infused coffee will be available in single serve cups that are compatible with most single-serve systems including the popular Keurig® 2.0 coffee brewers. The Javalution brand consists of 4 flavor profiles each featuring 100% Arabica coffee delivered in a single serve format. Each cup is blended with 10 milligrams of Phytocannabinoids which gives this coffee a wonderful rich taste and the benefits of Hemp Extracts.

"We are very excited to see our Javalution Brand adding to our successful partnership with Southeastern Grocers. We are extremely proud to be able to align our four company owned brands: Javalution, Josies House™, Café Cachita™, and Café La Rica™ within the strong multi brand strategy offered by Southeastern Grocers," stated Ernesto Aguila, President and Founder of the CLR Roasters. "We are quite enthusiastic to see growth taking place with our single serve business and thrilled to see our Javalution Brand join our Josies Java House Brand with expected distribution into 570 retail doors throughout Southeastern Grocers by the fourth quarter."

Dave Briskie, President and CFO, of YGYI, the parent company that owns CLR Roasters, stated, "We are excited about the collaboration that is taking place between our newly acquired Khrysos Industries and our other reporting segments. Combining the significant capabilities within our hemp enterprise with the core competencies that are apparent within our other operating segments provides competitive advantages that we are just starting to leverage. We anticipate an expansion of this type of collaboration to the mutual benefit of each operating segment."

About CLR Roaster

Youngevity's coffee manufacturing division, CLR Roasters, was established in 2001 and is a wholly-owned subsidiary. CLR Roasters is a full-sized coffee roaster that produces gourmet coffees under its own boutique brands — Café La Rica®, Josie's Java House®, and Javalution®; manufactures a variety of private labels for major national chains; and for the direct selling channel under Youngevity International. The company remains one of the largest suppliers in North America to the cruise line industry. CLR was the first entrant into the fortified coffee niche with its Youngevity JavaFit® brand. In May 2014, CLR acquired a coffee plantation and processing facility in Nicaragua, allowing the entity to control coffee production and quality — from field to cup.

About Khrysos Industries, Inc.

Khrysos Industries is a leading manufacturer of commercial hemp-based CBD extraction, post processing equipment, and end-to-end processor of CBD isolate, distillate, water soluble Isolate, and water-soluble distillate. Its subsidiary, INX Laboratories, provides a broad range of testing services including potency analysis for its supply partners of hemp derived CBD products. Khrysos provides hemp growers, feedstock suppliers, and CBD crude oil producers the use of equipment, intellectual capital, production consultancy, tolling services, and wholesale CBD channel sales capabilities. Khrysos Industries was acquired by Youngevity International (NASDAQ: YGYI) on February 12th, 2019. Be sure to visit us at www.khrysosglobal.com, like us on Facebook or contact us at info@khrysosglobal.com

About Youngevity International

Youngevity International, Inc. ( NASDAQ : YGYI ), is an multi-channel lifestyle company operating in 3 distinct business segments including a commercial coffee enterprise, a commercial hemp enterprise, and a multi-vertical omni direct selling enterprise. The Company features a multi country selling network and has assembled a virtual Main Street of products and services under one corporate entity, YGYI offers products from the six top selling retail categories: health/nutrition, home/family, food/beverage (including coffee), spa/beauty, apparel/jewelry, as well as innovative services. For investor information, please visit YGYI.com . Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, and include statements regarding shipping Javalution™ Hemp Infused Coffee Brand in the fourth quarter through Southeastern Grocers, growth taking place with our single serve business, Javalution Hemp Infused Coffee and Josies Java House becoming available in 570 retail doors through Southeastern Grocers by Q4 of this year and expanding the collaboration of the capabilities within our hemp enterprise with the core competencies within our other operating segments to the mutual benefit of each operating segment. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, our ability to ship Javalution™ Hemp Infused Coffee Brand by Q4 of this year, our ability to make our Javalution Hemp Infused Coffee and Josies Java House Brand available in 570 retail doors through Southeastern Grocers locations by Q4 of this year, our ability to expand the collaboration of the capabilities within our hemp enterprise with the core competencies within our other operating segments to the mutual benefit of each operating segment and competitive advantage, our ability to continue our single serve business and coffee segment growth, our ability to continue our international growth, our ability to leverage our platform and global infrastructure to drive organic growth, our ability to improve our profitability, expand our liquidity, and strengthen our balance sheet, our ability to continue to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ requirements, the acceptance of the omni-direct approach by our customers, our ability to expand our distribution, our ability to continue our financial performance and the other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and our subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

All product names referenced herein are trademarks of their respective companies.

