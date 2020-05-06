DGAP-News: YIELCO Investments AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Funds

YIELCO Investments AG: Former CEO of BayernInvest, Dr. Volker van Rüth joins YIELCO (news with additional features)



06.05.2020 / 10:00

Former CEO of BayernInvest, Dr. Volker van Rüth joins YIELCO

Munich, 06.05.2020 - YIELCO Investments AG grows its senior team by hiring Dr. Volker van Rüth (former CEO of BayernInvest, managing director of Warburg Invest, partner at Hauck & Aufhäuser) and plans to target additional customer segments.

Starting May 1, 2020, YIELCO Investments AG's experienced senior team is expanded by Dr. Volker van Rüth joining as a director, who will be particularly responsible for looking after the customer segments of savings banks, union banks and independent asset managers. Furthermore, his extensive expertise will be utilised for the development of innovative investment solutions.

Dr. Volker van Rüth has many years of experience in management positions in institutional asset management firms, most recently as CEO at BayernInvest with responsibility for the areas of fund management and sales. He began his career in 1993 at the former Landesgirokasse and after its merger with Landesbank Baden-Württemberg continued in various areas of the securities business. From his function as division manager "Asset Management Institutionals" in Stuttgart, he moved within the group in 2001 to his role as managing director to the then Südkapitalanlagegesellschaft in Frankfurt am Main, where he was appointed spokesman for the management shortly afterwards. From 2005 to 2010, he was a partner of the private bank Hauck & Aufhäuser in Frankfurt responsible for the areas "Independent Asset Managers", "Institutional Clients / Asset Management" and "Treasury". He moved to Warburg Invest in 2011 to fill the role of managing director.

Regarding his new position at YIELCO Dr. van Rüth remarks: "Alternative investments will continue to gain importance in asset management, however, they only develop their full potential through tailored product offers and access channels. I look forward to leveraging this potential together with YIELCO."

Dr. van Rüth's expertise and network are highly complementary to YIELCO's, as Dr. Peter Laib, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of YIELCO Investments AG states: "With his extensive and long-standing expertise in the field of capital investments by institutional investors, Dr. Volker van Rüth is a big win for us and our customers. Thanks to his extensive experience in institutional asset management, we can further expand our range of products and services and develop tailor-made investment solutions for our clients. Additionally, we are able to better address the particular needs of savings banks, VR banks and independent asset managers."

About YIELCO Investments AG

YIELCO is an independent, global specialist in alternative investments. The company currently services approximately EUR 5 billion in capital commitments from institutional investors and family offices for the asset classes infrastructure, private debt and private equity.

