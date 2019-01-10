YIELD GROWTH Manufactures 3 New High Profit Margin Products

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS) (OTC:BOSQF) is pleased to announce that it will launch three hemp-based skin care products next week under the Urban Juve brand: Vitalize Daily Face Moisturizer, Balance Daily Face Moisturizer and Align Daily Face Moisturizer.



Manufacturing of these three products began this week at a GMP compliant manufacturer in accordance with the highest industry standards in Canada. The 3 batches have already finished production and are undergoing final microbial testing, which takes 5-7 days. The product will be filled after all the quality assurance work is finished so it is safe for consumer use and ready for sale.

All of these products are made with proprietary formulations containing hemp oil and are carefully crafted with natural ingredients and made without parabens, mineral oil, sulphates, artificial fragrances, dyes, formaldehyde forming agents and phthalates. The products are not tested on animals and can carry the label “cruelty free”. The product packaging for all three products is fully recyclable. The moisturizers are registered for sale with Health Canada and will soon be available for sale in Canada through the Urban Juve website and other retailers.

“I am extremely proud of our talented team for bringing these beautiful products to the retail market in under two years,” says Yield Growth CEO, Penny Green, “Once the development work is complete, the potential profit margins on these products are high. We also expect to make healthy returns on our future planned cannabis infused topicals.”

The suggested retail price for the Urban Juve moisturizers is $65 per unit, whereas the cost per unit for raw ingredients, packaging and manufacturing is under $8, yielding a potentially lucrative margin for the company. Profit margins for concentrates and infused products in the cannabis sector are estimated at around 32% - significantly higher than those typically realized by alcohol, soft drinks, and cigarettes, according to the 2016 Marijuana Business Factbook.

The steps required to bring these Urban Juve products to market included research and development, bench scaling the product formulations, manufacturing processes and sourcing of the highest grade raw materials. Urban Juve ensures all of the products go through stability testing, preservative challenges, package stability testing and microbial quality assurance. The entirety of the process, from packaging sourcing and design to production, is in compliance with Health Canada product and packaging regulations.

The moisturizers, like many of Urban Juve’s products, have been developed based on ancient Ayurvedic principles to offer a customized experience for different Ayurvedic body types which have been modernized by the Urban Juve brand as Vitalize (Vata), Balance (Pita) and Align (Kapha).

Vitalize Daily Face Moisturizer is created for deep hydration for normal to dry skin. Made with rich and warming spice essential oils, it encourages circulation for a natural glow. Balance Daily Face Moisturizer provides soothing hydration for sensitive skin. Its potent blend of juniper berry, rose water and jasmine counteracts the toxins and irritants that cause redness and flare-ups. Align Daily Face Moisturizer bestows purifying hydration for oily skin. Its herbal essential oils have antibacterial and acne fighting properties. All of the moisturizers are made with hemp oil and hydrate, reduce inflammation and nourish the skin.

About The Yield Growth Corp.

The Yield Growth Corp. is dedicated to the rapid, sustainable financial growth of cannabis assets. Its directors and officers have experience working at multi-billion dollar international companies including M.A.C Cosmetics, Aritzia, Skechers, Best Buy, Future Shop, Pepsi and Coca-Cola.

Yield Growth owns 100% of Urban Juve Provisions Inc., which has synthesized ancient Ayurvedic knowledge and modern techniques to create a catalogue of over 50 exceptional personal care and wellness products. Urban Juve has registered with Health Canada 26 products containing cannabis sativa hemp oil. The company has also filed 11 provisional patent applications in the United States. Urban Juve’s skin care products are sold through e-commerce and through retail stores in Canada, with distribution agreements signed for the United States and Italy. Urban Juve has licensed its formulas to Yield Growth 100% owned subsidiary UJ Topicals Inc., which is launching its cannabis topicals line through a distribution network of 400 stores in Oregon, U.S.A.

For more information about Yield Growth, visit www.yieldgrowth.com or follow @yieldgrowth on Instagram. Visit www.urbanjuve.com and #findyourjuve across social platforms to learn, engage and shop.



