YMCA of Metropolitan Washington Participates in Global Sports Mentoring Program

09/26/2018 | 08:45pm CEST

WASHINGTON, D.C., Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The YMCA of Metropolitan Washington will participate in a leadership panel as part of the special Global Sports Mentoring Program (GSMP) sponsored by the U.S. Department of State and the University of Tennessee.  The program supports and empowers young women from foreign countries to plan and promote sports programs in their countries.

GSMP’s “Empowering Women Through Sports” initiative will be hosted at YMCA Anthony Bowen on Thursday, September 27th from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.   Angie Reese-Hawkins, President & CEO of the YMCA of Metropolitan Washington, will host a leadership panel to discuss hot topics related to sports, leadership, and teamwork. 

While in its 4th year at YMCA Anthony Bowen, the participants will be engaged in fun physical activities, lively discussions, and have the opportunity to meet leaders that promote change.  The schedule for the day is as follows:

9:30 a.m.Arrival
9:30 a.m.-10:15 a.m.Welcome and Facility Tour
10:15 a.m.Aerial Yoga & Kickboxing
11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.Leadership Panel Discussion
12:15 p.m.Group Photo
  

We hope that you can join us for this worthwhile program that embodies the Y mission of inclusiveness for all. 

The YMCA of Metropolitan Washington is a 501(3) nonprofit charity organization whose mission is to foster the spiritual, mental and physical development of individuals, families and communities according to the ideals of inclusiveness, equality and mutual respect for all.  For more information about the YMCA of Metropolitan Washington, please visit www.ymcadc.org.

Contact:   Dana Rucker
Association Director of Communications
202-868-3004
dana.rucker@ymcadc.or

YMCA.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
