YOGA $100K LOSS ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds YogaWorks, Inc. Investors with Losses More than $100K of Important Deadline in First Filed Suit – YOGA

01/16/2019 | 03:20pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of YogaWorks, Inc. (NASDAQ: YOGA) pursuant and/or traceable to YogaWorks’ initial public offering commenced on or about August 10, 2017 and closed on August 16, 2017 (the “IPO”) of the important February 25, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the first filed federal class action commenced by the firm. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for YogaWorks investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the YogaWorks class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1470.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, YogaWorks’ Registration Statement and Prospectus made materially misleading statements regarding: (1) YogaWorks’ studio-level economics and the adverse trends it faced in declining studio profitability; (2) reasons for YogaWorks’ declining revenue, including increasing corporate overhead costs; and (3) YogaWorks’ increasing corporate infrastructure costs and inability to achieve economies of scale. As of December 27, 2018, YogaWorks’ stock closed at $0.44 or 92% below its IPO price of $5.50.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 25, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1470.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
New York, NY  10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
zhalper@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com 


© GlobeNewswire 2019
