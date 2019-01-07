Log in
YOGA IMMU NVDA DXC: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

01/07/2019 | 12:27pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

YogaWorks, Inc. (NasdaqGM: YOGA)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 25, 2019
Class Period: Pursuant to the IPO commenced around August 10, 2017 and closed on August 16, 2017

Get additional information about YOGA: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/yogaworks-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 25, 2019
Class Period: August 23, 2018 and December 20, 2018

Get additional information about IMMU: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/immunomedics-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQGS: NVDA)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 19, 2019
Class Period: August 10, 2017 and November 15, 2018

Get additional information about NVDA: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/nvidia-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3

DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 25, 2019
Class Period: February 8, 2018 and November 6, 2018

Get additional information about DXC: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/dxc-technology-company-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

250x148_wong.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
