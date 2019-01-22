Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

YOGA YRCW IMMU YRIV: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 03:28pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

YogaWorks, Inc. (NasdaqGM: YOGA)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 25, 2019
Class Period: Pursuant to the IPO commenced around August 10, 2017 and closed on August 16, 2017

Get additional information about YOGA: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/yogaworks-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQGS: YRCW)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 4, 2019
Class Period: March 10, 2014 and December 14, 2018

Get additional information about YRCW: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/yrc-worldwide-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 25, 2019
Class Period: August 23, 2018 and December 20, 2018

Get additional information about IMMU: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/immunomedics-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQGS: YRIV)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 4, 2019
Class Period: February 2, 2016 and December 5, 2018

Get additional information about YRIV: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/yangtze-river-port-and-logistics-ltd-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

250x148_wong.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:44pUS BANCORP : FORTUNE Recognizes U.S. Bank as a 2019 World's Most Admired Company
BU
03:42pANTON OILFIELD SERVICES : 4Q new orders down 34.2% to RMB426.3m
AQ
03:42pCHINA GOLDJOY : makes offer for shares of New Sports Group
AQ
03:40pINVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Wayfair Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
03:39pKonica Minolta Again Ranked #1 in Brand Loyalty in Brand Keys' 2019 Customer Loyalty Engagement Index
GL
03:38pPG&E shares surge as company secures $5.5 billion in bankruptcy financing
RE
03:38pMOVEIX : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATION (form 10-Q/A)
AQ
03:38pMKL SNAP MAXR : The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
GL
03:38pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jan 22
DJ
03:34pSTICHTING DEPOSITARY PLETHORA PRECIOUS METALS FUND REPORTS AN INCREASED EQUITY INTEREST IN LABRADOR GOLD CORP. (TSXV : Lab)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CREDIT SUISSE GROUP : UBS sets gloomy tone for Europe's banks
2RÉMY COINTREAU : REMY COINTREAU : shares fall on concerns over Chinese growth
3HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : Foxconn says trying to hire 50,000 people in first quarter after job cu..
4ARCONIC : ARCONIC : Announces Update on Strategy and Portfolio Review
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : China approves third batch of video games; Tencent still absent

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.