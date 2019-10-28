YOI Young Optics : Young Optics Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results

發佈時間 | 2019/10/29

Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C., Octobert 24, 2019

Young Optics Inc. (3504.TW) today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2019. All figures were prepared in

accordance with Taiwan-International Financial Reporting Standards ('T-IFRSs') on a consolidated basis.

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, Young Optics posted consolidated sales revenue of NT$1,208 million. Gross

@profit was reported at NT$286 million with gross margin of 23.7%. Operating income was reported at NT$11 million. Net income was NT$15 million and the basic EPS was NT$0.12 per common share.

For the first three quarters of 2019, Young Optics reported consolidated sales revenue of NT$3,644 million. Gross profit was reported at NT$787 million with gross margin of 21.6%. Operating income was reported at NT$26 million. Net income was NT$53 million and the basic EPS was NT$0.45 per common share.