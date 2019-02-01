YOTEL San Francisco Officially Opens on Market Street

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YOTEL , the innovative global hospitality brand, today officially opened its first West Coast hotel in the heart of San Francisco. The property is YOTEL’s eighth hotel under operation or development in the United States, joining a lineup of Boston, Miami, New York, Park City, Mammoth, and Long Island City. Located at 1095 Market Street, YOTEL San Francisco is situated in the historic Grant Building, restored to creatively leverage its unique features throughout the property.



A global hub for business and the epicentre for innovation, San Francisco is a natural fit for the tech-forward YOTEL brand. The reinvigorated Mid-Market neighbourhood - flanked by the financial district and City Hall - is known for its expanding technology scene, music venues, and dining destinations. YOTEL San Francisco is a short walk from the Moscone Center and the famous Powell and Market Cable Car turnaround and is within a 15 minute rideshare of Fisherman’s Wharf, the Golden Gate Bridge, and the forthcoming Warriors arena. Mid-Market borders SoMa’s bustling neighbourhood, allowing easy access to shops, museums and Michelin-star restaurants.

“San Francisco is a city that not only features amazing landmarks, but also embraces technology and change. We’ve always felt this will be a great fit for us and today we are absolutely thrilled to open the doors of our first West Coast hotel, YOTEL San Francisco,” said Hubert Viriot, YOTEL CEO.

“Known for its vibrancy, the city attracts millions of visitors each year and we feel our clever design and technology driven concept, offering guests extraordinary value and convenience in the heart of the city, will fit in just perfectly,” concluded Viriot.

YOTEL San Francisco is the brand’s first adaptive re-use office conversion project. Constructed in 1905, the Grant Building is one of three that survived both the 1906 and 1989 earthquakes in San Francisco. Blending the old and new, YOTEL incorporated tech-forward amenities such as self-check-in kiosks, whilst also maintaining the building’s historic charm, incorporating many original features into the hotel design, from exposed brick walls to arched windows and its original marble staircase.

The property has 203 rooms (or cabins as they are known at YOTEL), each with distinct floor plans to accommodate the building’s original layout and frame. YOTEL’s first-ever Sky Cabins make up almost half of the San Francisco property, featuring mezzanine-level sleeping accommodations accessed by a staircase and perfect for the solo traveller. Cabins are equipped with YOTEL’s signature features, including the space-saving adjustable SmartBed™ in Premium Cabins, luxury amenities from Urban Skincare, rejuvenating rain showers and heated towel racks, multiple power and USB charging ports, free super-fast WiFi, HD SMART TVs and more.

While staying on-property, guests can seamlessly switch from work to play with access to KOMYUNITI, a public area that includes co-working and informal meeting spaces, an ‘always-open’ fully-equipped gym, and top-notch food and beverage offerings slated to open in conjunction with award winning celebrity chef, Daniel Patterson this summer. Ideal for happy hour or a night out on the town, this offering will also include a rooftop bar - “The Grant” - which will offer outdoor seating and stunning 360-degree views of the San Francisco skyline with unobstructed views of City Hall. YOTEL San Francisco’s ground floor will feature an all-day restaurant and bar with a carefully curated menu that celebrates the best of California’s diverse ingredients and cultures.

YOTEL San Francisco is owned by a joint-venture between Synapse Development Group (SDG), AQARAT (Kuwait Real Estate Company) and GreenOak Real Estate. To learn more about YOTEL San Francisco or to book a stay, visit www.yotel.com/en/hotels/yotel-san-francisco .

ABOUT YOTEL

Inspired by the luxury of first-class travel and uncompromisingly designed around guests, YOTEL takes the essential elements of luxury hotels into smaller, smart spaces and delivers extraordinary value and a sense of community with areas for co-working, social gatherings and exercise. Premium Cabins include YOTEL’s signature adjustable SmartBed™ with rejuvenating rain showers and SMART TVs, multi power and USB points and easy connectivity.

YOTEL currently operates four airport hotels in London Gatwick, London Heathrow, Amsterdam Schiphol and Paris, Charles de Gaulle airports and three city centre hotels in New York, Boston and Singapore. YOTEL is expanding rapidly with new projects under development globally, including Istanbul Airport, San Francisco, Singapore Changi Airport, London, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Geneva, Amsterdam, Miami, Dubai, Mammoth, Park City, Long Island City and Porto.

YOTEL’s major shareholders include a controlled affiliate of Starwood Capital Group, the Talal Jassim Al-Bahar Group, United Investment Portugal and Kuwait Real Estate Company (AQARAT).

YOTEL was created by YO! founder Simon Woodroffe OBE, who inspired by first class travel, translated the language of luxury airline travel into a small but luxurious cabin (www.yo.co.uk).

Visit www.yotel.com for more information.

ABOUT SYNAPSE DEVELOPMENT GROUP

Synapse is real estate investment and development firm headquartered in New York City. The company focuses primarily on urban markets throughout the US, and seeks to develop to the highest building standards in terms of energy performance, aesthetic, and functionality. Synapse is currently developing two mixed-use projects with YOTEL as well as New York City's first market rate Passive House apartment building. http://synapsed.com

ABOUT THE GRANT BUILDING

The historic structure was constructed in 1904 and is one of only a handful of buildings from the era. Designed and engineered by Washington Roebling who oversaw the design of the Brooklyn Bridge, it is one of the first steel framed buildings in the city and one of three buildings to withstand the 1906 earthquake and fire. The eight-story building is located in the heart of the revitalized Mid-Market neighborhood, which began to transform with the relocation of Twitter’s HQ to the area in 2012 and has continued to attract companies such as Yammer, Zoosk, Spotify and Uber. Easily accessible via public transportation, the MUNI/BART station and F-line streetcars are located across the street from the hotel in a six block stretch of Market Street.

