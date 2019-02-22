Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

YRC Worldwide Inc. Reminder: Pawar Law Reminds of Important March 4, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action – YRCW

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2019 | 02:49pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group reminds shareholders who purchased shares of YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) from March 10, 2014 through December 14, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important March 4, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for YRC Worldwide investors under the federal securities laws.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) from 2005 to at least 2013, YRC Worldwide’s units systematically overcharged the federal government for freight carrier services; (2) this alleged misconduct caused the Department of Defense to overpay by millions of dollars for shipments that were lighter, and thus cheaper, than the weights for which the government was charged; (3) consequently, this alleged misconduct would subject YRC Worldwide to enhanced government scrutiny and liabilities, including potentially owing treble damages under the False Claims Act; and (4) as a result, YRC Worldwide’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 4, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/yrc-worldwide-inc/ or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Vik Pawar of Pawar Law Group toll free at 888-589-9804 or via email at info@pawarlawgroup.com.

No class has been certified.  Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one.  You may hire counsel of your choice.  You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class.  Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff. 

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:  
Vik Pawar, Esq.  
Pawar Law Group  
20 Vesey Street, Suite 1210  
New York, NY 10007  
Tel: (917) 261-2277  
Fax: (212) 571-0938  
info@pawarlawgroup.com

Pawar-Law-Group-logo-gold.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:50pMGE ENERGY : Reports Fourth-Quarter Earnings
BU
03:48pINTERSTATE POWER AND LIGHT : & LIGHT CO MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
03:48pALLIANT ENERGY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
03:48pWESTHAVEN VENTURES : Closes Previously Announced Private Placement
AQ
03:47pMEITUAN DIANPING : The unsung heroes of takeaway deliveries
AQ
03:46pINTEL : Doesn't See Its 5G Modem Chips in Smartphones Before 2020 -Reuters
DJ
03:46pEVERGY : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03:44pJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : The launch of Bit-Pod - welcome to the club | PKF Malta
AQ
03:44pBANK OF VALLETTA P L C : to resume payments services outside Euro area
AQ
03:44pIDT INTERNATIONAL : Int'l expects huge increase in year loss
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : How Venezuela turns its useless bank notes into gold
2BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Kraft Heinz discloses SEC probe, $15 billion write-down; shares dive..
3THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : KRAFT HEINZ : shares fall 28 percent after writedown, dividend cut
4BAIDU : BAIDU : Why Some Investors Are Skeptical About China's Search Giant -- Update
5Canada's Barrick considers buyout of rival Newmont Mining

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.