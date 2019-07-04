YSEOP : Recognized as a Representative Vendor in Gartner's First Ever Market Guide for Natural Language Generation Platforms

YSEOP, world leader in AI software and pioneer of natural language generation technology (NLG), today announced recognition as a Representative Vendor in Gartner’s first Market Guide for Natural Language Generation Platforms*.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190704005023/en/

According to Gartner, “Natural language generation platforms automatically create linguistically rich descriptions of insights found in data. This makes information easier to understand and possibly more engaging.” The report goes on to state, “NLG offers significant opportunities to improve operations and user experiences.”

With over 12 years of expertise, YSEOP demonstrates a solid track record in effectively helping companies respond to the paradigm shift of digitalization and big data. The company benefits from experience across hundreds of automated reporting, sales coaching, and customer interaction management projects; designed to help companies across multiple industries convert operational challenges into business efficiency.

Gartner highlights, “the market for NLG platforms continues to mature. Vendors are expanding the breadth and sophistication of the use cases that can be handled and the quality of the tools available to users.”

YSEOP continuously enhanced its multi-patented inference engine to deliver the most qualitative narrative, natively multi-lingual. The company was also the first to open the path to NLG-BI software integration in 2016. Today its capabilities go beyond NLG, synergizing benefits from other AI sub-disciplines such as NLU and Machine Learning to drive the evolution of the next generation NLG platform.

YSEOP introduces “intentions,” a new concept that overcomes limitations of hard-coded templates and provides the framework for companies to adapt and thrive. This key evolution of the platform ensures the accelerated implementation of first use case initiatives and enables “NLG factory” deployments to scale complex and personalized report generation within the financial services and pharma industries.

In the retail banking space, YSEOP Smart Personal Advisor transforms the data insight from CRM platforms into a sales assistant capable of proactively engaging with customers through non-scripted human-like dialogues while documenting all interactions for the benefit of the sales client advisor.

“We are extremely pleased to be included in Gartner’s first ever Market Guide for Natural Language Generation Platforms. For us, this is a pivotal moment as we continue to extend the functional richness of our NLG solutions with a high-quality narrative, augmented data insights, and end-user satisfaction as key drivers.

We are also committed to continuous innovation, having successfully transformed our architecture with an increased focus on a component-based approach and SaaS deliveries to scale our deployment capabilities through our expanding partner ecosystem,” says Emmanuel Walckenaer, Chief Executive Officer, YSEOP.

*Gartner Market Guide for Natural Language Generation Platforms, Bern Elliot, Anthony Mullen, Adrian Lee, Rita Sallam, 27 June 2019

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About YSEOP

YSEOP is an international AI software company and an early pioneer of natural language generation technology. Its proprietary AI platform powers enterprise-level customer support, sales, and reporting applications. Its highly customizable solutions deliver superior quality analysis and more human-like dialogue, resulting in higher levels of client satisfaction. Headquartered in France, YSEOP has operations throughout Europe, the US, and Asia.

For more information, visit www.yseop.com. Catch up with our latest news on Twitter @YSEOP and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190704005023/en/