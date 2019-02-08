Log in
YUM Brands : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

02/08/2019 | 01:30pm EST

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

Explanation of Responses:

1. This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $41.3146 to $41.3246. The price reported above reflects the weighted average price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide upon request, to the SEC staff, the Issuer or a security holder of the Issuer, full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected.

2. Vested in full.

/s/ Pingping Liu, Power of Attorney Date

02/08/2019

** Signature of Reporting Person

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Yum China Holdings Inc. published this content on 08 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2019 18:29:02 UTC
