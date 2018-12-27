Yadea : Announcements and Notices - Adoption of Share Award Scheme

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Yadea Group Holdings Ltd.

ඩࠔණྠછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1585)

ADOPTION OF SHARE AWARD SCHEME

The Board is pleased to announce that the Company adopted the Scheme on 26 December 2018. The purposes and objectives of the Scheme are to recognise the contributions by certain Participants and to give incentive to them in order to retain them for the continual operation and development of the Group, and to attract suitable personnel for further development of the Group.

The Scheme is not subject to the provisions of Chapter 17 of the Listing Rules and is a discretionary scheme of the Company and subject to the administration of the Board and the Trustee in accordance with the Scheme Rules and the Trust Deed.

THE SHARE AWARD SCHEME

The Board is pleased to announce that the Company adopted the Scheme on 26 December 2018. A summary of the principal terms and conditions of the Scheme is set out below:

Purposes and Objectives

The purposes and objectives of the Scheme are to recognise the contributions by certain Participants and to give incentive to them in order to retain them for the continual operation and development of the Group, and to attract suitable personnel for further development of the Group.

Administration

The Scheme is not subject to the provisions of Chapter 17 of the Listing Rules and is a discretionary scheme of the Company and subject to the administration of the Board and the Trustee in accordance with the Scheme Rules and the Trust Deed.

Duration

Unless early terminated by the Board, the Scheme shall be valid and effective for a term of 10 years commencing on the Adoption Date.

Scheme Limit

The Board shall not make any further Award which will result in the total number of the Shares awarded under the Scheme exceeding 10% of the total number of issued shares of the Company at the Adoption Date.

The maximum number of Awarded Shares which may be awarded to a Selected Participant under the Scheme shall not exceed 1% of the total number of issued shares of the Company at the date of such Award.

The maximum number of Awarded Shares which may be awarded to a Selected Participant who is an independent non-executive Director shall not exceed 0.1% of the total number of issued shares of the Company at the date of such Award and the aggregate value of which shall not exceed HK$5 million (based on the closing price of the Shares on the Business Day immediately preceding the date of Award).

Restrictions

No instructions to deal in any Shares and no payments to purchase Shares shall be given to the Trustee where such payment, exercise of discretion or giving of instructions (as applicable) is prohibited under the Listing Rules, the SFO or other applicable laws from time to time (and such prohibition has not been waived in respect of the Company).

The Trustee shall not deal in Shares at any time if the Trustee is aware or has received notice in writing from the Company that any such dealing at that time would cause the Company or any Subsidiary or any director, officer or Participant of the Company or any Subsidiary to be in breach of any provisions of the Listing Rules, the SFO or any other applicable law, rules or regulations from time to time.

Operation

Pursuant to the Scheme Rules, the Board may at its absolute discretion select any Participant (excluding any Excluded Participant) for participation in the Scheme as a Selected Participant and determine the Reference Awarded Sum for the purchase and/or allocation of Awarded Shares. In addition, the Board may in its absolute discretion impose any condition(s) as it deems appropriate with respect to the entitlement of the Selected Participant(s) to the Award(s).

The Board shall notify the Trustee of the names of the Selected Participants, the Reference Awarded Sum for each Selected Participant, the earliest vesting date, the performance target and condition(s) (if any) with respect to the entitlement of the Selected Participant(s) to the Award(s), and the number of Returned Shares (if any) to be allocated to the Awards, and pay the Reference Amount to the Trustee.

After receiving the Reference Amount, the Trustee shall apply the same towards the purchase of the maximum number of board lots of Shares at the prevailing market price. Any balance of the Reference Amount shall be returned by the Trustee to the Company promptly after completion of the purchase.

The Shares so purchased with the Reference Amount (not returned by the Trustee to the Company) and such number of Returned Shares notified by the Board to be allocated to Awards shall each be allocated to each Selected Participant proportionately to the Reference Awarded Sum determined for him/her/it against the aggregate of the Reference Awarded Sums for all Selected Participants.

No fractional Shares will be allocated to any Selected Participant. Shares which are not allocated shall be deemed as Returned Shares. Each Selected Participant will be notified of the number of his/her/its Awarded Shares by the Trustee as soon as the Trustee completes the purchase and allocation process.

Vesting and Lapse

Awarded Shares and their Related Income held by the Trustee upon the Trust which are referable to a Selected Participant shall, to the extent the relevant Award has not been the subject of a lapse, vest in that Selected Participant, on and subject to such terms and conditions as the Board may in its absolute discretion determine.

An Award shall automatically lapse when (i) a Selected Participant ceases to be a Participant; or (ii) a Selected Participant is reassigned to, or designated with, a lower job position; or (iii) a Selected Participant commits any serious or persistent non-observance of the law or the rules, code of conduct or registration requirements of any applicable regulatory body or disclose the confidential information of the Group which is detrimental to the interest or reputation of the Company; or (iv) the Subsidiary employing or engaging the Selected Participant ceases to be a Subsidiary; or (v) a Selected Participant commits an act of bankruptcy or becomes insolvent or makes any arrangement or composition with his/her creditors generally; or (vi) an order for the winding-up of the Company is made or a resolution is passed for the voluntary winding-up of the Company (otherwise than for the purposes of, and followed by, an amalgamation or reconstruction in such circumstances that substantially the whole of the undertaking, assets and liabilities of the Company pass to a successor company), save that in the case when a Selected Participant dies, or retires at his/her normal retirement date or at such earlier or later date by agreement prior to a vesting date, all the Awarded Shares and their Related Income shall be deemed to be vested on the day immediately prior to his/her death or retirement.

In the event (i) a Selected Participant is found to be an Excluded Participant or (ii) a Selected Participant fails to provide duly executed vesting documents as required under the Scheme Rules within the stipulated period, the relevant part of an Award made to such Selected Participant shall automatically lapse forthwith and the relevant Awarded Shares and their Related Income shall not vest on the relevant vesting date but shall become Returned Shares for the purposes of the Scheme.

If there occurs an event of change in control (as specified in The Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Buy-backs from time to time) of the Company, whether by way of offer, merger, scheme of arrangement or otherwise, all the Awarded Shares and their Related Income shall immediately vest on the date when such change in control event becomes or is declared unconditional and such date shall be deemed the vesting date.

Where the Awarded Shares do not vest in accordance with the Scheme Rules, the Trustee shall hold such Shares or distribution as the Company in its absolute discretion shall at any time determine.

Voting Rights

The Trustee shall not exercise the voting rights in respect of any Shares held under the Trust (including but not limited to the Awarded Shares, the Returned Shares, any bonus Shares and scrip Shares).

Termination

The Scheme shall terminate upon (i) the expiry of the Trust Period; or (ii) the date when an order for the winding-up of the Company is made or a resolution is passed for the voluntary winding-up of the Company (otherwise than for the purposes of, and followed by, an amalgamation or reconstruction in such circumstances that substantially the whole of the undertaking, assets and liabilities of the Company pass to a successor company); or (iii) the auditors of the Company issue a qualified opinion or are unable to express an opinion in respect of the financial statements of the Company in its audited financial statements for the most recent financial year; or (iv) the Company is subject to sanctions of the Stock Exchange in the most recent year due to material breach of laws and regulations; or (v) other circumstances as the Stock Exchange may determine; or (vi) such date of early termination as determined by the Board provided that such termination shall not affect any subsisting rights of the Selected Participant.

Upon termination, all Awarded Shares and their Related Income shall become vested on the Selected Participant so referable on such date of termination, subject to the fulfilment of the Performance Targets by the Selected Participant, if any, and the determination by the Board, the receipt by the Trustee of the duly executed vesting documents and payment of the Vesting Expenses (as applicable) by the Selected Participant within the stipulated period. The Returned Shares and such non-cash income remaining in the Trust Fund shall be sold by the Trustee, within 20 Business Days (on which the trading of the Shares has not been suspended) of receiving notice of such termination of the Scheme. The Residual Cash, net sale proceeds of the Returned Shares and such other funds remaining in the Trust (after making appropriate deductions in respect of all disposal costs, liabilities and expenses in accordance with the Trust Deed) shall be remitted to the Company forthwith after the sale.

DEFINITIONS

The following terms have the following meanings in this announcement unless the context otherwise requires:

"Administrator"

the authorised representative(s) appointed by the Company to administer the Scheme from time to time and notified to the Trustee

"Adoption Date"

26 December 2018, being the date on which the Board adopted the Scheme

"Associate"

"Award(s)"

any associate (within the meaning given under Hong Kong Accounting Standard 28) of the Company or any Subsidiary awards of Shares (together with any Related Income attributable to such Shares after their purchase and/or allocation) to the Selected Participant(s) pursuant to the Scheme Rules

"Awarded Share(s)"

the Share(s) awarded to the Selected Participant(s) pursuant to the Scheme Rules

"Board"

the board of directors of the Company

"Business Day"

a day (other than a Saturday) on which the Stock Exchange is open for trading and on which banks are open for business in Hong Kong

"Company"

Yadea Group Holdings Ltd. (ඩࠔණྠછٰϞࠢʮ̡), a limited liability company incorporated in the Cayman Islands on 17 July 2014, with its Shares listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange

"Excluded Participant(s)"

any Participant who is resident in a place where the settlement of the Reference Amount and the award of the Awarded Shares and/or the award of the Returned Shares and/or the vesting and transfer of Shares pursuant to the terms of the Scheme is not permitted under the laws and regulations of such place or where in the view of the Board or the Trustee (as the case may be) compliance with applicable laws and regulations in such place makes it necessary or expedient to exclude such Participant

"Group"

the Company and its Subsidiaries

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange