Yadea : Announcements and Notices - Adoption of Share Award Schemes

Yadea Group Holdings Ltd. 雅迪集團控股有限公司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1585) ADOPTION OF SHARE AWARD SCHEMES ADOPTION OF SHARE AWARD SCHEMES The Board is pleased to announce that on 6 June 2019, the Board has approved the Share Award Schemes to (i) complement the First Share Award Scheme of the Company adopted on 26 December 2018; (ii) provide incentives for the Participants to continuously make substantial contributions for the long-term growth of the Group in the future; (iii) further align the interests of the Selected Participants directly to the shareholders of the Company through ownership of Shares; (iv) attract and retain talented Participants who may be beneficial to the growth and development of the Group; and (v) encourage or facilitate the holding of Shares by the Participants. Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the rules of the Share Award Schemes and the requirements of the Listing Rules, the Board or the Board Committee may, from time to time, at its absolute discretion (i) select any Pool A Participant to be a Selected Participant, make an offer and grant Pool A Awards to the Selected Pool A Participant; (ii) select any Pool B Participant to be a Selected Participant, make an offer and grant Pool B Awards to the Selected Pool B Participant; (iii) select Pool A Participant to be Pool B Participant; and (iv) make an offer of Award Shares to an individual who is at the same time a Pool A Participant and a Pool B Participant to Pool A Awards or Pool B Awards or a combination of both and grant the Pool A Awards or Pool B Awards or a combination of both (as the case may be) at the Pool A Award Price and the Pool B Award Price (as the case may be). Subject to the limitations and restrictions set out in Share Award Schemes, the Company may from time to time cause to be paid to the Trustees such Contributed Amount from the Company's resources as the Board or the Board Committee may in its absolute discretion determine, for the subscription of new Shares or the purchase of existing Shares (either on- market or off-market) and the payment of the related expenses, transaction levy, brokerage, tax, duties and levies. - 1 - The Board or the Board Committee may from time to time while the Share Award Schemes are in force and subject to all applicable laws, determine such vesting criteria and conditions or periods for the Award to be vested thereunder. The Trustees shall hold the Award Shares until they are vested to the relevant Selected Participants in accordance with the terms of the Share Award Schemes. For the purpose of vesting the Award to the Selected Participants and subject to the limitations and restrictions set out in Share Award Schemes, on or before the tenth Business Day prior to any Vesting Date or Proposed Vesting Date, the Company shall send to the relevant Selected Participant a Vesting Notice. The Company shall forward a copy of the Vesting Notice to the Trustee. Subject to the receipt by the Trustee of (a) a copy of the Vesting Notice; and (b) the Board's confirmation on receipt of the Award Shares Payment on or before the Vesting Date or the Proposed Vesting Date, the Trustee shall transfer and release the relevant Award Shares to the relevant Selected Participant according to the Vesting Notice as soon as practicable on or after the Vesting Date or the Proposed Vesting Date and in any event not later than ten Business Days after the Vesting Date or Proposed Vesting Date. The Pool A Award Price and the Pool B Award Price shall be determined by the Board at its sole discretion. The Share Award Schemes do not constitute a share option scheme of the Company for the purpose of Chapter 17 of the Listing Rules and are each discretionary schemes of the Company. ADOPTION OF SHARE AWARD SCHEMES The Board is pleased to announce that on 6 June 2019, the Board has approved the adoption of the Share Award Schemes. The Share Award Schemes will complement the First Share Award scheme of the Company adopted on 26 December 2018. The Share Award Schemes do not constitute a share option scheme of the Company for the purpose of Chapter 17 of the Listing Rules and are each discretionary schemes of the Company. Summary of Share Award Schemes The rules of the Share Award Schemes are identical in all material respects. A summary of the principal terms of the Share Award Schemes is set out below. Purposes The purposes of the Share Award Schemes are to (i) complement the First Share Award Scheme of the Company adopted on 26 December 2018; (ii) provide incentives for the Participants to continuously make substantial contributions for the long-term growth of the Group in the future; (iii) further align the interests of the Selected Participants directly to the shareholders of the Company through ownership of Shares; (iv) attract and retain talented Participants who may be beneficial to the growth and development of the Group; and (v) encourage or facilitate the holding of Shares by the Participants. - 2 - Administration The Company shall appoint the Trustees to assist with the administration and vesting of the Award Shares to be granted pursuant to the respective Share Award Schemes. The Board or the Board Committee may at any time during the term of the Share Award Schemes: . direct and procure the relevant Trustee to subscribe for new Shares either under its available general mandate on the relevant Grant Date or under a specific mandate approved or to be approved by the shareholders of the Company at such range of subscription price as the Board or the Board Committee may direct; and/or . direct and procure the relevant Trustee to receive existing Shares from any shareholder of the Company or purchase existing Shares (either on-market or off-market) at such range of purchase price as the Board or the Board Committee may direct or authorise, in each case using funds of the Company subject to compliance with the Companies Ordinance (Cap. 622 of the laws of Hong Kong), the Listing Rules and all applicable laws from time to time, and to hold such new Shares or existing Shares (as the case may be) for the benefit of all or one or more of the Pool A Participants and/or the Pool B Participants (as the case may be) and for the satisfaction of Awards granted or to be granted under the respective Share Award Schemes upon vesting. Subject to the limitations and restrictions set out in the Share Award Schemes, the Company may from time to time cause to be paid to the respective Trustee such Contributed Amount from the Company's resources as the Board or the Board Committee may in its absolute discretion determine, for the subscription of new Shares or the purchase of existing Shares (either on-market or off-market) and the payment of the related expenses, transaction levy, brokerage, tax, duties and levies. In the case of subscription of new Shares, the respective Trustee shall, subject to the limitations and restrictions set out in the respective Share Award Schemes and in compliance of the Listing Rules, subscribe for such number of new Shares based on the specific price range as the Board or the Board Committee shall direct. In the case of purchase of existing Shares, the Trustee shall, upon receipt of the Contributed Amount from the Company, subject to market conditions and at such time as the Trustee may at its absolute discretion determine, purchase such number of existing Shares (either on-market or off-market) based on the specific price range as the Board or the Board Committee shall direct and apply the Residual Cash to settle the consideration of such purchase and the related expenses, transaction levy, brokerage, tax, duties and levies. Duration Subject to any early termination as may be determined by the Board, the Second Share Award Scheme shall be valid and effective for an Initial Award Period of three years commencing on the Adoption Date. Thereafter, the Board may, in its absolute discretion, determine to (i) extend the Award Period for an additional two years upon the expiry of the Initial Award Period (being the Extended Award Period), and (ii) further extend the Award Period for an additional two years upon the expiry of the Extended Award Period (the Further Extended Award Period), provided that no further Award will be granted after the Award Period. - 3 - Scheme Limit The Company shall not make any further grant of Award under the Share Award Schemes which will result in the number of Shares granted under the respective Share Award Schemes exceeding ten per cent of the total number of issued Shares from time to time. Operation of Share Award Schemes Subject to terms and conditions of the respective Share Award Schemes and the requirements of the Listing Rules, the Board and the Board Committee may, from time to time at its absolute discretion: . select any Pool A Participant to be a Selected Participant, make an offer to the Selected Participants and grant Award Shares to such Selected Participants at the Pool A Award Price which are to be satisfied by the new Shares to be subscribed by the Trustee under the Company's available general mandate on the relevant Grant Date or under a specific mandate approved or to be approved by the shareholders of the Company; . select any Pool B Participant to be a Selected Participant, make an offer to the Selected Participants and grant Award Shares to such Selected Participants at the Pool B Award Price which are to be satisfied by the existing Shares received by the Trustee from any shareholder of the Company or purchased by the Trustee. The consideration for the purchase of the Shares in the open market shall be provided by the Company; . select Pool A Participant to be Pool B Participant; and iv). make an offer to an individual who is at the same time a Pool A Participant and a Pool B Participant to Pool A Awards or Pool B Awards or a combination of both and grant the Pool A Awards or Pool B Awards or a combination of both (as the case may be) at the Pool A Award Price and the Pool B Award Price (as the case may be). In determining the Selected Participants, the Board or the Board Committee shall take into consideration matters including, but without limitation, the present and expected contribution of the relevant Selected Participants to the Group. The Company shall issue an Award Letter to each Selected Participant. The offer of the Award shall remain open for acceptance by the Selected Participant to whom such offer is made for a period of 14 days from the date on which the Award Letter is delivered to that Selected Participant, provided that no such offer shall be open for acceptance after the expiry of the Award Period or after the person/entity to whom the offer is made has ceased to be a Participant. As soon as practicable after the Board or the Board Committee has determined the number of Award Shares and/or the Selected Participants, it shall notify the respective Trustee of (i) the name of each Selected Participant to whom such an Award has been made; (ii) the number of Shares to which each such Award related; and (iii) the date or dates on which each such Award is expected to vest. - 4 - The respective Trustees shall not exercise the voting rights in respect of any Shares held under the respective Trusts. Vesting of Awards The Board or the Board Committee may from time to time while the Share Award Schemes are in force and subject to all applicable laws, determine such vesting criteria and conditions or periods for the Award to be vested. All of such vesting criteria and conditions (if any) and periods (including the Vesting Date) shall be set out in the relevant Award Letter issued to each Selected Participant. For the purpose of vesting the Award to the Selected Participants and subject to the limitations and restrictions set out in Share Award Schemes, on or before the tenth Business Day prior to any Vesting Date or Proposed Vesting Date, the Company shall send to the relevant Selected Participant a Vesting Notice. The Company shall forward a copy of the Vesting Notice to the Trustee. Subject to the receipt by the Trustee of (a) a copy of the Vesting Notice; and (b) the Board's confirmation on receipt of the Award Shares Payment on or before the Vesting Date or the Proposed Vesting Date, the Trustee shall transfer and release the relevant Award Shares to the relevant Selected Participant according to the Vesting Notice as soon as practicable on or after the Vesting Date or the Proposed Vesting Date and in any event not later than ten Business Days after the Vesting Date or the Proposed Vesting Date. If there is an event of change in control of the Company including by way of merger, privatization, or offer, the Board or the Board Committee shall have the discretion to decide whether the outstanding Award shall vest or lapse on the date when such offer becomes or is declared unconditional. On the occurrence of a change of control event and the Board or the Board Committee has decided that the outstanding Awards should be vested, the Board or the Board Committee shall instruct the Trustee in writing the outstanding Awards to be vested on each Selected Participant and the Trustee shall follow the procedures as set out in the Share Award Schemes once the Trustee receives the instruction from the Board or the Board Committee. Award Price The Pool A Award Price and the Pool B Award Price shall be determined by the Board at its sole discretion. Rights of Selected Participants before vesting A Selected Participant shall not have any contingent interest in the Award Shares which are referable to him/her until such Award Shares have been vested as Shares in accordance with the Share Award Schemes. The respective Trustees shall hold the Award Shares awarded until they are vested to the relevant Selected Participants in accordance with the terms of the Share Award Schemes.

