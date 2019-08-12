Yadea : Announcements and Notices - Notice of Board Meeting

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Yadea Group Holdings Ltd.

雅迪集團控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1585)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Yadea Group Holdings Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Friday, 23 August 2019, for the purposes of, among other matters, approving the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and its publication and considering the payment of interim dividend, if any, and transacting any other business.

By order of the Board

Yadea Group Holdings Ltd.

Dong Jinggui

Chairman

Hong Kong, 12 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Dong Jinggui, Ms. Qian Jinghong, Mr. Shi Rui and Mr. Shen Yu are the executive directors of the Company; Mr. Zhang Yiyin is the non-executive director of the Company; and Mr. Li Zongwei, Mr. Wu Biguang, Mr. Yao Naisheng and Mr. Wong Lung Ming are the independent non-executive directors of the Company.