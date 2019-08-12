Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Yadea : Announcements and Notices - Notice of Board Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 05:46am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Yadea Group Holdings Ltd.

雅迪集團控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1585)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Yadea Group Holdings Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Friday, 23 August 2019, for the purposes of, among other matters, approving the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and its publication and considering the payment of interim dividend, if any, and transacting any other business.

By order of the Board

Yadea Group Holdings Ltd.

Dong Jinggui

Chairman

Hong Kong, 12 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Dong Jinggui, Ms. Qian Jinghong, Mr. Shi Rui and Mr. Shen Yu are the executive directors of the Company; Mr. Zhang Yiyin is the non-executive director of the Company; and Mr. Li Zongwei, Mr. Wu Biguang, Mr. Yao Naisheng and Mr. Wong Lung Ming are the independent non-executive directors of the Company.

Disclaimer

Yadea Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 09:45:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:59aSpringbok Named South Africa's Number One Casino
BU
05:57aHINDALCO INDUSTRIES : Novelis offers concessions to address EU concerns about Aleris deal
RE
05:57aABB shares jump as new CEO raises turnaround hopes
RE
05:56aMACAU LEGEND DEVELOPMENT : Announcements and Notices -
PU
05:56aMODEL OVERVIEW : 2017 Honda Odyssey Reviews and Specs
PU
05:56aTHE HISTORY BEHIND AMERICA'S BEST-SELLING TRUCK : the Ford F-150
PU
05:56aRUMBLEON : Sell Any Used Vehicle to RumbleOn For Your Best Cash Offer
PU
05:56aRUMBLEON : A Salute To the Jeep Wrangler's Military Backbone
PU
05:56aROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : UK remains evenly divided into areas of growth and contraction in July
PU
05:56aLEGAL & GENERAL : Retail Retirement acquires MyFutureNow
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC : GOLDMAN SACHS : economists say fears rise that U.S.-China trade war leading to reces..
2THE CARLYLE GROUP LP : Sensor specialist AMS triggers bidding war for Osram
3ABB LTD : ABB shares jump as new CEO raises turnaround hopes
4ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Russia tells Google not to advertise 'illegal' events after election protests
5LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Coach, Givenchy in hot water over China T-shirt r..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group