Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Yadea : Announcements and Notices - Voluntary Announcement Unusual Price and Trading Volume Movements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 12:53am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Yadea Group Holdings Ltd.

雅迪集團控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1585)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

UNUSUAL PRICE AND TRADING VOLUME MOVEMENTS

This announcement is made by Yadea Group Holdings Ltd. (the "Company") on a voluntary basis.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company has noted the decrease in the trading price and increase in trading volume of the shares of the Company (the "Shares"). Having made such enquiries with respect to the Company as is reasonable in the circumstances, the Board confirms that the Company is under normal operation and it is not aware of any reason for such fluctuation in the Share price or of any information which must be announced to avoid a false market in the Shares or of any information that needs to be disclosed under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Shareholders of the Company and prospective investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares.

The Board collectively and individually accepts responsibility for the accuracy of this announcement.

By Order of the Board

Yadea Group Holdings Ltd.

Dong Jinggui

Chairman

Hong Kong, 8 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Dong Jinggui, Ms. Qian Jinghong, Mr. Shi Rui and Mr. Shen Yu are the executive directors of the Company; Mr. Zhang Yiyin is the non-executive director of the Company; and Mr. Li Zongwei, Mr. Wu Biguang, Mr. Yao Naisheng and Mr. Wong Lung Ming are the independent non-executive directors of the Company.

Disclaimer

Yadea Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 04:52:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:44aCambodia's EU rice exports fall sharply after tariffs; China sales up
RE
01:43aGRAND BAOXIN AUTO : Monthly Return On Movement Of Listed Equity Securities For The Month E ...
PU
01:43aKONINKLIJKE BAM GROEP : BAM lowers full year outlook; maintains 2020 strategic targets
PU
01:38aINTERNATIONAL ELITE : CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE 【PDF file】
PU
01:38aINTERIM REPORT JAN-JUN 2019 : Results continue to improve and position strengthens for Wihlborgs
PU
01:37aChina tech giant Baidu partners with Geely, Toyota
RE
01:35aAFRICA FORUM : to Convene a Symposium on Cameroon
EQ
01:35aORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG : largest subsidiary in Egypt, Orascom Development Egypt (ODE) has sold its equity stake in Oberoi Zahra; floating boat for an Enterprise Value of USD 4.0 million.
EQ
01:35aEVOTEC : And venture capital consortium form 'breakpoint therapeutics gmbh'
EQ
01:33aKANEMATSU : launches 3D braille printer "TactPlus.™" for overseas market
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Greensill issued false statement on bonds sold by metals tycoon Gupta
2TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : China tech giant Baidu partners with Geely, Toyota
3DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : to Exit Global Equities, Trading Business -- 4th Update
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Saudi airline flyadeal picks Airbus jets over grounded Boeing MAX
5Oil prices tread water as market eyes global risks
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About