Yadea : Announcements and Notices - Voluntary Announcement Unusual Price and Trading Volume Movements

Yadea Group Holdings Ltd.

雅迪集團控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1585)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

UNUSUAL PRICE AND TRADING VOLUME MOVEMENTS

This announcement is made by Yadea Group Holdings Ltd. (the "Company") on a voluntary basis.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company has noted the decrease in the trading price and increase in trading volume of the shares of the Company (the "Shares"). Having made such enquiries with respect to the Company as is reasonable in the circumstances, the Board confirms that the Company is under normal operation and it is not aware of any reason for such fluctuation in the Share price or of any information which must be announced to avoid a false market in the Shares or of any information that needs to be disclosed under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Shareholders of the Company and prospective investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares.

The Board collectively and individually accepts responsibility for the accuracy of this announcement.

By Order of the Board

Yadea Group Holdings Ltd.

Dong Jinggui

Chairman

Hong Kong, 8 July 2019

