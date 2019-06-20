Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Yadea : Announcements and Notices – Change of Address of Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 12:44am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Yadea Group Holdings Ltd.

雅迪集團控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1585)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE

REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

The board of directors of Yadea Group Holdings Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that with effect from 11 July 2019, the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office of the Company, Tricor Investor Services Limited (the "Branch Share Registrar"), will change its address from Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong to:

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East

Hong Kong

All telephone and facsimile numbers of the Branch Share Registrar will remain unchanged.

By Order of the Board

Yadea Group Holdings Ltd.

Dong Jinggui

Chairman

Hong Kong, 20 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Dong Jinggui, Ms. Qian Jinghong, Mr. Shi Rui and Mr. Shen Yu are the executive directors of the Company; Mr. Zhang Yiyin is the non-executive director of the Company; and Mr. Li Zongwei, Mr. Wu Biguang, Mr. Yao Naisheng and Mr. Wong Lung Ming are the independent non-executive directors of the Company.

Disclaimer

Yadea Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 04:43:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:33aBANK WINDHOEK : African banks to fund construction of world's biggest marine diamond mining vessel
AQ
01:32aAFCON 2019 : Femi Kuti, others to perform during opening ceremony
AQ
01:32aANOTO : Henrik Hammarskiöld is proposed as new board member of Anoto
AQ
01:32aAFCON : 1980 AFCON winner ill, seeks help
AQ
01:32aSILMÄASEMA OYJ : Managers' Transactions - Martti Kiuru
AQ
01:31aCIMCO MARINE : Next generation prototypes of OXE Diesel 300
AQ
01:31aHEMFOSA FASTIGHETER : acquires property in Espoo, Finland, at a value of approximately MSEK 245
AQ
01:31aKUNGSLEDEN : has been upgraded to Investment Grade (Baa3) with a stable outlook by Moody's
AQ
01:31aSKANSKA : sells multi-family development in Washington, D.C., USA, for approximately USD 141 M, about SEK 1.3 billion
AQ
01:29aGLOBAL PAYMENT TECHNOLOGIES : Libra Set to Offer Global Digital Financial Services to 1.7bn Unbanked
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : and Boeing aircraft deals at Paris Airshow
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Airbus seals deals with big buyers, following Boeing's MAX sale
3HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : China's premier tells foreign CEOs China will commit to reform, opening up
4DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC : Dell, HP, Microsoft, Intel oppose proposed tariffs on laptops, tablets
5CANOPY GROWTH CORP : CANOPY GROWTH : Rivers to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About