Yadea : Announcements and Notices – Change of Address of Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office

Yadea Group Holdings Ltd.

雅迪集團控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1585)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE

REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

The board of directors of Yadea Group Holdings Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that with effect from 11 July 2019, the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office of the Company, Tricor Investor Services Limited (the "Branch Share Registrar"), will change its address from Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong to:

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East

Hong Kong

All telephone and facsimile numbers of the Branch Share Registrar will remain unchanged.

By Order of the Board

Yadea Group Holdings Ltd.

Dong Jinggui

Chairman

Hong Kong, 20 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Dong Jinggui, Ms. Qian Jinghong, Mr. Shi Rui and Mr. Shen Yu are the executive directors of the Company; Mr. Zhang Yiyin is the non-executive director of the Company; and Mr. Li Zongwei, Mr. Wu Biguang, Mr. Yao Naisheng and Mr. Wong Lung Ming are the independent non-executive directors of the Company.