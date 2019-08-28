Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Yahoo Japan to end ivory sales - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 01:27am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Evenly-sized cut pieces of ivory for making 'hanko', or carved name seals, are seen at a factory in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Yahoo Japan Corp, plans to end the sale of ivory on the country's biggest online auction site, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday, finally joining competitors in a ban.

Yahoo Japan will end ivory trading, blamed by wildlife campaigners for perpetuating an illegal international black market, from Nov. 1, the sources said. They declined to be identified as the information is not public.

Rival e-commerce firms Rakuten Inc and Mercari Inc banned ivory sales two years ago, but Yahoo Japan had continued to resist calls from campaigners, denying suggestions the trade was a factor behind a sharp rise in poaching on the African savannah in recent years.

Elephant tusks remain in demand in Japan, which allows the domestic trading of ivory brought into the country before it imposed an import ban in 1989, making it the world's largest legal ivory market.

The tusks are used to make "hanko" name seals which, when dipped in red ink and stamped on paper, are used like a signature in a wide range of transactions from opening a bank account to registering a marriage.

The two sources told Reuters Yahoo Japan, a consolidated subsidiary of telco SoftBank Corp, decided to halt trading following reports that ivory being traded on Yahoo Japan's platform was being on-sold to China.

China outlawed the trade in 2017, with increasingly strict rules around the world another factor behind the decision, the sources said.

A report by wildlife trade monitoring group Traffic last year pointed to seizures of Japan-procured ivory being smuggled into China. Ivory transactions on Yahoo Japan's auction site totalled around 40 million yen ($380,000) over a four week period in May and June last year, Traffic estimated.

The Japanese government last month began requiring domestic traders to prove the age of tusks via carbon dating in a bid to prevent illegal imports.

An estimated 100 African elephants are killed each day by poachers seeking ivory, meat and body parts, leaving only 400,000 remaining, environmentalists estimate.

($1 = 105.3900 yen)

(Reporting by Sam Nussey and Yoshiyasu Shida; editing by Jane Wardell)

By Sam Nussey and Yoshiyasu Shida
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALTABA INC -0.07% 69.53 Delayed Quote.20.00%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.04% 138.6 End-of-day quote.-6.85%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.24% 105 End-of-day quote.-15.48%
RAKUTEN INC -1.49% 994 End-of-day quote.39.41%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP 2.42% 4647 End-of-day quote.-33.66%
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION 0.00% 262 End-of-day quote.-1.50%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:33aChina's tariffs on U.S. commodities and energy
RE
02:32aEXCLUSIVE : Aramco Trading sells first U.S. West Texas Light crude to South Korea's Hyundai - sources
RE
02:32aSouth Korea says regrettable that Japan's trade curbs have taken effect
RE
02:27aHoliday firm Thomas Cook agrees key terms of rescue deal
RE
02:26aThird of UK's top companies to cut executive pensions - investor body
RE
02:24aUK employers want more staff, but fear shortages as Brexit nears - survey
RE
02:24aIndonesia, Mozambique sign new trade deal
RE
02:23aBritain's costliest consumer banking scandal may have sting in its tail
RE
02:15aGerman Consumer Sentiment Set to Show Resilience in September
DJ
02:12aIndonesia central bank sees rupiah avg rate at 14,000-14,400/$ in 2019
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Purdue Pharma in discussion on $10 billion-$12 billion offer to settle opioid lawsuits - sources
2NEL : NEL ASA: Invests in HyNet and receives purchase order for two hydrogen fueling stations in Korea
3Ex-Google engineer indicted for stealing self-driving car secrets, pleads not guilty
4GOLD : Fake-branded bars slip dirty gold into world markets
5BP PLC : BP : to quit Alaska after 60 years with $5.6 billion sale to Hilcorp

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group