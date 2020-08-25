Log in
Yahyn : Partners with Sensory Science Company, Tastry.

08/25/2020 | 08:05am EDT

The junction between art and science.

Yahyn™, and Tastry, the revolutionary sensory science company, announced a new partnership, starting immediately. The relationship will allow Yahyn to offer an unmatched offering by pinpointing precisely consumers' taste preferences based on a scientific process that has been developed by Tastry.

"Both of our organizations feel a deep responsibility in leading our respective communities, and this relationship is the first step in creating the kind of movement that will not only define but change the way we enjoy wine for new generations of aficionados," said Pierre Rogers, Yahyn's Founder and CEO. He continues: "Our relationship is one of those 'kismet' moments in life when we realized that we were aiming to solve the same problem with different approaches."

Yahyn's increasing number of participating wineries and retailers is poised for unprecedented expansion as the wine industry continues to grow, even amidst difficult social and economic challenges brought by Covid-19. With its unmatched digital platform and Tastry's ability, through revolutionary science, to change the perception that wine is only for the elite, they are aiming to create meaningful relationships between wineries and the consumers, and by doing so, disrupt an industry that has been looking for momentum and new opportunities.

About Tastry

Tastry is a sensory sciences company that uses advanced chemistry, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to match consumers to products they will love. Founded by Katerina Axelsson, a graduate of Cal Poly with a B.S. in Chemistry, who worked at a custom-crush facility and noticed that one of their batches imprinted with two different labels received drastically different industry scores: it was then that she knew there had to be a more science-based way to score wine. Thus, Tastry was born.

About Yahyn

Yahyn is a privately-owned company founded by seasoned entrepreneurs and technologists. With more than 1M raised in private equity in a little over five months, it is poised to revolutionize the way we purchase wine. Yahyn is the intersection between the centuries-old tradition of wine and cutting-edge technology, helping the consumer find the perfect wine to be the exclamation point on life's cherished moments. Yahyn believes that the distance to your glass measures elegant travel to the most romantic vineyards.

yahyn.com | IG: @yahyn


© Business Wire 2020
