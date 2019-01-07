Log in
Yale : Expands Assure Lock Line With New Smart Lever Lock

01/07/2019 | 08:00pm EST

Designed for Interior Doors, the Assure Lever Comes in Two Models and Four Smart Home Configurations

Yale today expanded its popular Assure Lock line of smart locks with the introduction of the Assure Lever, a new lever lock designed for single-hole doors from side entries, garages, basements, interior rooms and more. With a sleek, slim design, it’s the first non-deadbolt option in the Assure Lock series.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005396/en/

This is the new Assure Lever Touchscreen in satin nickel finish. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Assure Lever comes in two models; a push button keypad (YRL236) and capacitive touchscreen (YRL256). Users can unlock and lock using their entry code on the keypad — the levers are key-free so they are tamper-proof, and there’s no keys to lose. The Assure Levers can be used as standalone keypad locks, or as smart locks that can be fully integrated into a smart home or alarm system with the addition of a Connected by August, Z-Wave Plus or Zigbee Yale Smart Module. The standalone version can be upgraded with any Yale Smart Module at any time. Smart Modules for Control4 and Crestron will be launched in 2019.

“The new Yale Assure Levers introduce further innovation, easier installations and more advanced integrations - all packaged up in beautifully clean designs,” said Jason Williams, President of Yale’s Residential Group. “It’s a valuable addition to our Assure Lock line, allowing our customers to put smart locks on their interior and entry doors without a deadbolt.”

The Assure Lever will also satisfy smart lock sister company August’s community, which has long requested a non-deadbolt, August-enabled lock. The two Assure Lever models mark the fourth and fifth pieces of Yale hardware to be Connected by August since the partnership rolled out with the Assure Lock SL, Assure Lock Touchscreen and Assure Lock Keypad in September. Through the collaboration, the Assure Lock line has Auto Unlock, remote monitoring, voice assistant integration, security system and hosting platform capabilities.

The Assure Lever models come in three different finishes – satin nickel, polished brass, and oil-rubbed bronze — and will be available for purchase at ShopYaleHome.com, August.com, and major retailers for $149 - $299 MSRP (depending on the model and connectivity) in Spring 2019. For more information, visit YaleHome.com.

About Yale

Yale protects millions of homes and businesses worldwide and is the brand behind locks of every design and function in over 125 countries. Yale products have been helping people to secure their favorite belongings since 1840. As one of the oldest international brands, Yale is among the best-known and most respected names in the lock industry. Yale is part of the ASSA ABLOY Group, the global leader in door opening solutions.

About ASSA ABLOY

ASSA ABLOY is the world’s largest lock company and a recognized global leader in door opening solutions, dedicated to satisfying end-user demands for security, safety and convenience. For more information, visit www.assaabloy.com/en/com/.


