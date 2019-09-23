Yale : Launches Product Line for Professional Installers

First product Yale Pro SL Smart Lock offers extensive smart home integrations

Yale today introduced its new Pro Series product line designed for professional installers with the launch of the Yale Pro SL, a key-free smart lock with built-in Z-Wave Plus (500 Series) technology. The lock offers seamless integration with popular Z-Wave Plus smart home and alarm systems, such as ADT, Resideo by Honeywell, Alarm.com, Qolsys, AT&T, Ring Alarm, and more. The introduction of the Yale Pro SL and its product line signals the company’s commitment to build more tailored offerings for the Pro community.

The Yale Pro SL is a key-free smart lock with built-in Z-Wave Plus (500 Series) technology so it integrates with popular smart home and alarm systems like ADT, Resideo by Honeywell, Alarm.com, Qolsys, AT&T, Ring Alarm, and more

“The Yale Pro SL was developed as a direct response to feedback from our professional customers,” said Andrew DaSilva, product manager at Yale Residential. “By merging the sleek form of our highly popular Yale Assure Lock SL with the professional functionality of the T1L product, the Yale Pro SL delivers a highly aesthetic slim design, small bore hole support, and upgraded functionality of Z-Wave Plus built-in — the most commonly used wireless protocol in the pro-installed security market place. We’re excited to release more products specifically designed for our professional audience moving forward.”

Created with intuitive control in mind, the Yale Pro SL’s keypad wakes by simply touching the Yale logo, and locks with another quick touch of the logo. To unlock, homeowners enter their custom entry code or provide trusted guests and visitors with unique codes, and then rescind access by deleting the code. If the lock is integrated into a smart home or alarm system, users are also able to remotely lock/unlock and manage access from their smart home or alarm system’s mobile app.

In addition to providing convenient access, high-level security is built into the smart lock. Unlike standard deadbolts, there is no cylinder to pick, and the keypad design eliminates the need to worry about physical keys being lost or stolen. Homeowners don’t need to worry about getting locked out due to dead batteries because the lock features a 9V battery back-up charger, located below the keypad, which can be used to temporarily power the lock. Installation takes just a few minutes with a screwdriver, and Pros can easily integrate it with compatible smart home devices and alarm systems through a one-touch Z-Wave enrollment process.

The Yale Pro SL comes in three finishes designed to match popular door hardware: bronze, brass and satin nickel. It is available for purchase now at popular security wholesale centers, including ADI, Anixter and other regional wholesalers.

About Yale

Yale protects millions of homes and businesses worldwide and is the brand behind locks of every design and function in over 125 countries. Our door locks, digital locks, digital door viewers, padlocks, and more help people to secure their favorite belongings. As one of the oldest international brands, Yale is among the best-known and most respected names in the lock industry. The company is a proud supporter of Habitat for Humanity, and has provided more than 700,000 locks to Habitat for Humanity homes. Yale is part of the ASSA ABLOY Group, the global leader in door opening solutions.

About ASSA ABLOY

ASSA ABLOY is the world’s largest lock company and a recognized global leader in door opening solutions, dedicated to satisfying end-user demands for security, safety and convenience. For more information visit www.assaabloy.com/en/com/.

