WASHINGTON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Yale University illegally discriminates against Asian American and white applicants in its undergraduate admissions process in violation of U.S. civil rights law, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.

The findings are the result of a two-year investigation in response to a complaint by Asian American groups concerning Yale's conduct, the department said in a statement. (Reporting by Eric Beech Editing by Chris Reese)